ASU Law Fellowship Program Empowers Students to Create Lasting Community Impact

ASU Law’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law in Arizona made a significant stride last year by selecting 18 students as its inaugural Public Interest Fellows. Established in 2020 through collaborative efforts between ASU Law leadership and generous donors, this groundbreaking fellowship program aims to provide students with opportunities to engage in social justice initiatives. Funding for these valuable opportunities is made possible by the Public Interest Fellowship Fund, supported by organizations like the Squire Patton Boggs Foundation.



Fast forward to this summer, and the fellowship cohort has expanded to include 25 exceptional individuals. Among them is Julian Puthenpurayil, a standout student who has become the first fellow from the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law to earn a prestigious Squire Patton Boggs Foundation Fellowship. Founded in 2005, this renowned program is dedicated to advancing law and public policy issues in nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and domestic or international entities. Puthenpurayil is currently lending his skills and expertise to the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, where he is actively involved in drafting and revising motions, observing court proceedings, and providing hands-on assistance to clients.



Puthenpurayil’s passion for helping others motivated him to pursue a legal education. As a second-year law student, he aspires to become a federal defender upon graduation, driven by his desire to address critical issues within the criminal justice system. Having previously worked as a counselor at an alternative-to-jail substance-use treatment facility, he gained valuable experience working closely with individuals facing such challenges.



The fellowship program has afforded Puthenpurayil the opportunity to connect with fellow participants from across the country, allowing them to share insights into their respective work. Additionally, he has established meaningful connections with former fellows who now serve as mentors. Recognizing the importance of supporting public interest internships, Yuma County reached out to its bar members, seeking assistance in providing housing and support for the summer interns. Puthenpurayil was fortunate to secure housing with retired court reporter Adam Gage.

Puthenpurayil acknowledges the tremendous value of the fellowship, particularly in light of the fact that public interest positions often struggle to offer comparable benefits to those found in private firms. Financial constraints often force law students to forgo public interest opportunities in favor of more lucrative alternatives. However, Puthenpurayil finds the fellowship incredibly rewarding thus far.



This innovative fellowship program and similar initiatives address the financial barriers that often deter law students from pursuing public service externships. By creating the Public Interest Fellowship program, ASU Law aims to empower students to explore public interest careers that may have previously seemed financially unfeasible. These opportunities provide students with invaluable hands-on experience while also allowing them to make a meaningful impact within communities and organizations in need of legal assistance. Stacy Leeds, the Willard H. Pedrick Dean and Regents Professor of Law, emphasizes the significance of partnerships, such as the one with the SPB Foundation, which enable the university to continue offering diverse opportunities to its students.



Public interest law encompasses the not-for-profit legal sector, focusing on addressing legal issues faced by underrepresented populations and effecting positive change for the betterment of society. ASU Law‘s emphasis on clinical programs and employment opportunities reflects its overarching mission to advance justice.

The Public Interest Fellowship program at ASU Law’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law has opened doors for students, enabling them to pursue their passion for public service and contribute to the welfare of society. Through this transformative initiative, ASU Law continues to uphold its commitment to promoting justice and creating opportunities for students to make a lasting impact in the legal field.

