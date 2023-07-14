Law Students

23 Law Schools Embracing Racial and Ethnic Diversity
In the legal profession, non-Hispanic white men and women continue to dominate, constituting 86% of all U.S. lawyers in 2020, as revealed by American Bar Association research. Conversely, minority students remain underrepresented, highlighting the pressing need for increased diversity within the field.

According to data from the American Bar Association, the average percentage of minority students enrolled in 196 U.S. News-ranked law schools in fall 2022 was approximately 33%. Minority students encompass individuals who identify as Asian, Black, Hispanic, Native American or Pacific Islander, or of mixed heritage.

Despite this average, there are notable exceptions among the 23 most racially and ethnically diverse law schools, where the percentage of minority students exceeds 70%. One such institution is Howard University School of Law, a historically Black college located in Washington, D.C., which enrolled an impressive 79% of Black students in fall 2022. Four other historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) also make the list: Florida A&M University College of Law, North Carolina Central University School of Law, Southern University Law Center, and the University of the District of Columbia’s David A. Clarke School of Law.

  
Another standout institution is the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico School of Law, the only law school to enroll exclusively Hispanic students. As part of a Hispanic-serving institution, the university ensures a diverse student body, with Hispanic students comprising at least 25% of the full-time-equivalent undergraduate student population.

Examining the ethnic breakdown at the 23 most racially and ethnically diverse schools, the University of Hawaii at Manoa William S. Richardson School of Law boasts the highest proportion of Asian and multiracial students. Similarly, Golden Gate University School of Law in California records the highest percentage (2%) of Pacific Islander students among the 23 law schools.

However, Native American students continue to be underrepresented across these institutions, with the highest enrollment rate of 3% found at North Carolina Central University. Conversely, the law school with the lowest percentage of racial or ethnic minority students overall is West Virginia University College of Law, with only 9% representation.

Among the top 23 schools, public and private institutions are almost evenly split, with 12 being public and 11 private. These schools are geographically dispersed throughout the United States, with California housing the most law schools on the list (six), followed by Florida (four). Additional schools can be found in Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, New York, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas, and Washington, D.C.



It is important to note that unranked schools, which did not meet specific criteria required by U.S. News for numerical ranking, were not considered in this analysis.

Law Schools With the Highest Percentage of Minority Students

As the legal profession strives for greater diversity and inclusivity, these 23 law schools serve as beacons of progress, actively working to reshape the landscape of legal education and practice. By enrolling substantial proportions of minority students, they foster an environment that celebrates different perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds.

Through their dedication to creating diverse learning communities, these institutions are instrumental in preparing a new generation of lawyers who will bring fresh insights, empathy, and cultural competence to the legal profession. As they continue to lead the way, these schools inspire others to embrace and prioritize diversity, ensuring a brighter and more inclusive future for the legal field.

