Racist Email Scandal Sparks Departures at Lewis Brisbois Defector Firm

In the wake of revelations surrounding racist, sexist, and antisemitic emails, Daugherty Lordan, the law firm formed by attorneys who defected from Lewis Brisbois, is experiencing a significant exodus. Over 30 individuals have departed the firm after its leaders were ousted due to their involvement in the offensive email exchanges.



One notable departure is Joseph Lordan, a name partner at Daugherty Lordan, who has joined O’Hagan Meyer as co-managing partner of their San Francisco office. O’Hagan Meyer’s website confirmed this information and an auto-response received from an email sent to Daugherty Lordan. Five other former partners from Daugherty Lordan have also transitioned to O’Hagan Meyer’s Chicago headquarters, as indicated on the firm’s website. Furthermore, 20 other employees from Daugherty Lordan have updated their LinkedIn profiles, signaling their move to O’Hagan Meyer.



These departures mirror the tumultuous situation faced by Lewis Brisbois when nearly 140 attorneys left the firm in May to establish the new practice.



See also: Lewis Brisbois Undergoes Leadership Transition During Turbulent Period



The recent exodus raises questions about the future of Daugherty Lordan, including the possibility of rebranding the firm once again. Previously known as Barber Ranen, the firm changed its name in June after co-founders John Barber and Jeff Ranen were removed following the public release of their offensive emails. Lordan and Melissa Daugherty were subsequently named as the new lead partners.

Lewis Brisbois disclosed the racist and sexist emails from Barber and Ranen, former leaders of the firm’s labor and employment practice, following their departure. These emails, some dating back over a decade, were sent from their Lewis Brisbois work accounts.



Daugherty Lordan issued a statement, expressing their participation in ongoing discussions with other law firms and their commitment to providing excellent client service and ensuring the success of their attorneys’ careers. However, neither Lordan nor O’Hagan Meyer responded immediately to requests for comment.



Lewis Brisbois declined to comment on the departures from the spinoff firm but mentioned that a number of attorneys, whose specifics were not disclosed, have returned to Lewis Brisbois.



Five attorneys from Daugherty Lordan have recently joined the Pittsburgh office of Freeman Mathis & Gary, as reported by the latter firm on July 5. According to the respective firms ‘ websites, two others have joined Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, and Ogletree Deakins has hired one.



As of Wednesday afternoon, the Daugherty Lordan firm website, which features a plain homepage listing various office locations, remained active.



The fallout from the racist email scandal at Daugherty Lordan has triggered a significant number of departures from the firm. The situation raises concerns about the future of the firm and the necessity of potential rebranding efforts. Stay updated on further developments surrounding this legal news as the story continues to unfold.



