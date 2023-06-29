Biden Appoints New District Court Judges in Democrat-Controlled States

President Joe Biden has recently nominated a fresh batch of federal judges for trial courts in several states, including New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. This move is part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to reshape the judicial landscape. Notably, these nominations have been made in states where there are two Democratic senators, which is expected to facilitate the confirmation process. Among the nominees, three have prior experience in U.S. attorney’s offices, while two currently serve as U.S. magistrate judges.



One of the notable nominees is Margaret Garnett, who President Biden has chosen for a judgeship in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Until recently, Garnett held the position of deputy U.S. attorney in that very office, showcasing her extensive legal expertise. Another noteworthy nominee is Brandy McMillion, who has been nominated for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. McMillion has been an integral part of Michigan’s U.S. attorney’s office since 2015 and has led its general crimes unit since 2022.



Delaware’s U.S. district court will potentially see the appointment of U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer Hall, following Biden’s nomination. Prior to this, Hall had an impressive tenure as the head of the civil division for the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware, solidifying her qualifications for the position.



Additionally, President Biden has nominated Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick to serve as a district judge on the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. This selection recognizes Mehalchick’s significant contributions to the legal field and her demonstrated leadership capabilities.

Traditionally, U.S. senators possess the power to block judicial nominees through a process called “blue slip.” However, in this case, the nominees hail from states with two Democratic senators, making it unlikely for any opposition to hinder their confirmation. It is important to note that all federal judgeships require Senate confirmation.



Chairman of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, Dick Durbin, has been actively encouraging Senate Republicans to collaborate with the White House in the process of filling judicial vacancies. These negotiations aim to prevent potential judges from facing opposition in their home states, especially in Republican-led states where such opposition could impede their confirmation.



Apart from the aforementioned nominations, the White House has also announced several other significant appointments. April Perry, a former federal prosecutor and current senior counsel at GE Healthcare, has been nominated to be the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, based in Chicago. This selection reflects the administration’s commitment to appointing highly qualified individuals to key positions within the justice system.



Moreover, the U.S. Court of International Trade will potentially welcome Lisa Wang, an official from the U.S. Commerce Department, and Joseph Laroski, a former U.S. trade official, as nominees. Their combined expertise in commerce and trade will greatly contribute to the court’s ability to address relevant issues effectively.



Furthermore, President Biden has put forth the names of Katherine Oler, Judith Pipe, and Charles Willoughby Jr. as nominees for the local D.C. Superior Court. If confirmed, these individuals will play crucial roles in the judicial system, ensuring the fair and efficient administration of justice in the District of Columbia.



President Biden’s recent nominations of federal judges for trial courts in Democratic-held states signify his administration’s commitment to shaping the judiciary in line with their policy priorities. These nominations, made in states with two Democratic senators, are expected to proceed smoothly through the confirmation process. The White House’s efforts to fill judicial vacancies and seek bipartisan cooperation demonstrate their dedication to ensuring a well-functioning justice system across the nation.



