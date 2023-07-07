Legal News

McElroy Deutsch Alleges Former CFO’s Multi-Million Dollar Theft, Highlights Role of Attorney Spouse
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a lawsuit filed on June 27, McElroy, Deutsch contends that their former CFO, John Dunlea, engaged in a systematic and covert scheme, dishonestly paying himself unauthorized bonuses totaling at least $1.6 million. This alleged misappropriation took place over a period of more than 10 years.

The lawsuit further claims that John Dunlea and his wife, Nicole Alexander, a former law firm employee, indulged in luxurious vacations funded through “business-card abuse,” resulting in expenses exceeding $1.6 million. McElroy, Deutsch asserts that Alexander, who initially worked as an associate before transitioning to the role of director of business and professional development, was aware of the embezzlement due to the couple’s extravagant lifestyle.

The lawsuit highlights the couple’s opulent spending habits, including residence in a million-dollar Westfield, New Jersey home and frequent stays at world-class hotels during lavish vacations. The suit alleges that Dunlea and Alexander took advantage of the firm’s credit card, indulging in over 60 vacations at luxury hotels, often opting for first-class flights. The destinations of their trips spanned various locations such as San Diego, London, Paris, the Caribbean, and more.

  
What
Where


Additionally, McElroy, Deutsch claims that the firm’s credit cards were utilized to finance vacations for Dunlea’s relatives, including his children and ex-wife. The suit also reveals that Dunlea and Alexander used their American Express firm credit cards to make significant firm expenses, thereby accumulating substantial personal benefits in the form of valuable Amex points.

Start your job search with BCG Attorney Search and discover your next big opportunity.

Upon confrontation by the firm’s executive committee regarding the unauthorized bonuses, Dunlea admitted to his wrongdoing and expressed remorse. His explanation for the embezzlement was his purported need for money to fulfill family obligations. As a result, Dunlea chose to resign in April 2023 to avoid termination. To partially reimburse the bonuses, he cashed out his 401(k) plan and forwarded $366,000 to the firm.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




In response, Alexander filed a lawsuit against McElroy, Deutsch, claiming that she had no knowledge of her husband’s alleged financial misconduct. She asserts that she and Dunlea maintained separate bank accounts, with a joint account solely used for mortgage payments. Alexander further states that she was unaware of the financial support Dunlea provided to his ex-wife until after her termination from the law firm. She raises concerns of potential discrimination, suggesting that her marital status may have influenced her firing.

Dunlea’s lawyer, Bruce Nagel has not yet responded to requests for comment on the matter.



The lawsuit filed by McElroy, Deutsch accuses Dunlea of breaching his fiduciary duty, committing fraud, and engaging in conversion. The firm seeks legal recourse to address the alleged embezzlement and recover the misappropriated funds.

This legal battle continues to unfold, shedding light on the financial misconduct within McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter and the potential involvement of the CFO’s spouse. Stay updated on this case’s developments through reputable legal news sources such as Law.com, Law360, and NJ.com.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Real Estate Paralegal

USA-NJ-Piscataway

We are looking for an experienced Real Estate Paralegal to join our team. The successful candidate w...

Apply now

3+ year Commercial and Property Attorney

USA-FL-Brandon

3+ Year Commercial/Property Litigation Associate Attorney _____________________ The Breton Law...

Apply now

Paralegal/Case Manager

USA-FL-Vero Beach

Our firm is searching for a full-time pre-litigation Paralegal/Case Manager to join our Ve...

Apply now

Legal Secretary/Paralegal

USA-VA-Fairfax

Description Paralegal for Fairfax Law Firm; 3+ years Civil litigation experience a must with fede...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Family Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Raleigh

Raleigh office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a family associate attorney with 2...

Apply Now

Probate Litigation Attorney

USA-TX-Houston

Houston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a probate litigation attorney with...

Apply Now

Attorney at Law

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of our client seeks attorney at law with 1-5 years of experience, including qualified...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Shearman Real Estate Finance Partner Leaves Amid Impending Merger
54
Biglaw

Shearman Real Estate Finance Partner Leaves Amid Impending Merger
Davis Polk Expands Legal Expertise and Announces Appointment of 12 New Partners
43
Biglaw

Davis Polk Expands Legal Expertise and Announces Appointment of 12 New Partners
Law Firms Seek AI Experts to Meet Growing Client Demands for Efficiency
31
Legal Technology News

Law Firms Seek AI Experts to Meet Growing Client Demands for Efficiency
Former Client Files Lawsuit Alleging Negligence by Paul Hastings Attorneys
101
Breaking News

Former Client Files Lawsuit Alleging Negligence by Paul Hastings Attorneys
Boston University Law Students Encouraged to Prioritize Therapy Amidst Recent Supreme Court Rulings
40
Home

Boston University Law Students Encouraged to Prioritize Therapy Amidst Recent Supreme Court Rulings
Key UK Partners Depart Shearman & Sterling Ahead of Allen & Overy Merger
55
Breaking News

Key UK Partners Depart Shearman & Sterling Ahead of Allen & Overy Merger
Professor Exposing the ‘Law School Scam’ Launches Title VII Lawsuit
27
Law Students

Professor Exposing the ‘Law School Scam’ Launches Title VII Lawsuit
Legal Professional Sentenced for Concealing Bankruptcy Assets in Trust Account
27
Legal Ethics

Legal Professional Sentenced for Concealing Bankruptcy Assets in Trust Account
Rimon Expands its Team with New California Partners
39
Biglaw

Rimon Expands its Team with New California Partners
Why Corporate Attorneys Are Opting to Use ChatGPT In-House Instead of Paying Law Firms
491
Legal Technology News

Why Corporate Attorneys Are Opting to Use ChatGPT In-House Instead of Paying Law Firms

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top