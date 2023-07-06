Lawyers

Lawyer Accused of Plotting to Frame Attorney Father Now Charged with His Murder
Brandon Scott Labiner, a suspended lawyer from Boca Raton, Florida, now faces charges of murder in connection with the shooting death of his father, Paul Labiner. The incident occurred in a parking garage near Paul Labiner’s office building, and surveillance footage revealed a suspect arriving on a bicycle. After obtaining search warrants, law enforcement authorities later discovered a bicycle matching the one seen in the video, along with a gun-cleaning kit.

While the family invoked confidentiality rights under Marsy’s Law, which prevented Paul Labiner from being identified officially as the victim, numerous publications have named him as the deceased individual, as reported by the Palm Beach Post. The Palm Beach Police Department issued a press release without disclosing the identities of the arrested individual or the victim.

The Labiner family had been embroiled in a contentious legal dispute prior to this tragic incident. Paul Labiner, a prominent attorney specializing in estate planning, and Brandon Labiner, who practiced personal injury law, were involved in a rift that resulted in Brandon’s departure from his father’s firm. The dispute escalated when the Florida Bar accused Brandon Labiner of misappropriating over $451,000 from his mother’s spousal lifetime access trust, leading to the emergency suspension of his law license by the Florida Supreme Court in April.

  
According to the Florida Bar’s amended petition for an emergency suspension, Brandon Labiner had submitted falsified documents to support his claim that Paul Labiner was responsible for the alleged misappropriation. The fraudulent documents came to light when the bar subpoenaed the bank for further investigation. Furthermore, the Florida Bar stated that Brandon Labiner had made false accusations against his father in response to a probate petition filed by Paul Labiner to remove Brandon as the trustee of the trust.

Legal documents also revealed allegations of strained relations between the father and son. Paul Labiner accused his son of displaying “bizarre behavior” starting in February 2022, culminating in an alleged assault that left Paul injured. A civil lawsuit filed by Paul Labiner claimed that Brandon’s incompetence had resulted in lost business for Paul’s law firm, citing Brandon’s poor work ethic as an attorney.

Just one day before the fatal shooting, on June 30, Brandon Labiner submitted a petition for voluntary disciplinary revocation of his law license, with the possibility of applying for reinstatement in five years. The petition also acknowledged an additional pending ethics complaint related to Brandon’s arrest for driving under the influence.

Brandon Labiner’s defense attorney, Valentin Rodriguez, stated that his client vehemently denies the charges and is grieving his father’s untimely death. The legal proceedings surrounding this high-profile case are expected to be closely monitored, given the sensational nature of the accusations and the complex family dynamics involved.



As the investigation unfolds and the legal system takes its course, the Labiner family and the wider community await answers in this tragic saga, hoping to understand the circumstances surrounding the shooting and seeking justice for the loss of a respected attorney and a family torn apart by allegations of deceit and betrayal.

