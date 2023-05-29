Jayna Rust’s Journey to Partnership at Thompson Coburn Fueled by Advocacy and Dedication

Thompson Coburn’s Jayna Rust: Navigating the Path to Partnership with Dedication and Advocacy

Jayna Rust, a government contracts partner at Thompson Coburn, was recently featured in Law.com’s esteemed “How I Made It” series. The article delves into Jayna’s journey from being a summer associate to becoming a partner at one of the country’s leading law firms. Her insights and experiences shed light on the firm’s commitment to fostering talent and providing opportunities for growth.

Jayna’s connection with Thompson Coburn began a decade ago when she joined the firm as a summer associate during law school. Aspiring to work in a firm dedicated to government contracts, Jayna conducted thorough research and discovered that Thompson Coburn possessed the expertise she sought. Impressed by the firm’s attorneys and their commitment to the practice area, Jayna accepted a full-time offer and embarked on her professional journey with Thompson Coburn.

One aspect that set Jayna apart during her tenure as an associate was her active involvement in business development activities. She understood the importance of establishing a presence and showcasing her expertise through writing articles, delivering presentations, and building a strong professional network. This proactive approach allowed her to contribute significantly to the firm’s growth and further solidified her position as a rising legal professional within the government contracts group.

Jayna attributes much of her success to the invaluable support and mentorship she received from the firm’s leadership. Throughout her career, she had advocates within the government contracts group and other key figures within Thompson Coburn who championed her talents and potential. Their unwavering support and advocacy played a crucial role in propelling her towards partnership consideration.

Reflecting on her journey, Jayna emphasizes the importance of selecting a practice area that aligns with one’s interests as an associate and partner. Legal professionals can maintain long-term career satisfaction and ensure continued growth and development by choosing an area of law that provides engaging work at every level.

For junior associates aspiring to reach the partnership track, Jayna offers invaluable advice. She encourages them to seek practice areas that captivate them as associates and offer fulfilling and challenging work at the partner level. Additionally, she underscores the significance of cultivating relationships and securing internal sponsors who will champion their work and advocate for their potential. Having influential advocates within the firm can elevate one’s visibility and create opportunities for advancement.

Jayna’s exceptional journey culminated in her election to partnership at Thompson Coburn, effective January 1, 2023. This achievement stands as a testament to her dedication, hard work, and the firm’s commitment to nurturing talent and recognizing outstanding contributions.

Thompson Coburn takes great pride in its ability to provide an environment where talented attorneys like Jayna Rust can thrive and achieve their professional goals. With a long history of supporting emerging legal professionals, the firm has established itself as a trusted destination for those seeking a rewarding and fulfilling legal career.

Thompson Coburn’s commitment to its attorneys goes beyond mentorship and advocacy. The firm provides a collaborative, inclusive culture fostering personal and professional growth. Attorneys have access to cutting-edge resources, extensive professional networks, and opportunities to engage with industry leaders. Thompson Coburn understands that its attorneys are its greatest asset and strives to create an environment where they can excel.

As Thompson Coburn continues to make significant contributions to the legal industry, the firm remains dedicated to attracting and retaining top talent. It serves as a testament to its commitment to excellence and its position as an exceptional place to do business with and work.

For more information about Thompson Coburn and its commitment to fostering talent and providing exceptional legal services, please visit www.thompsoncoburn.com.

About Thompson Coburn: Founded in 1929, Thompson Coburn is a nationally recognized, full-service law firm with a prominent presence across the United States. With offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Southern Illinois, and Washington, D.C., the firm offers a wide range of legal services to clients from various industries. Thompson Coburn’s unwavering commitment to client success and dedication to fostering talent and providing a supportive work environment sets it apart as a leader in the legal industry.

