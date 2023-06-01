Legal Technology News

Opinions Divided on ChatGPT Bar Exam Performance
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have raised concerns about the bar exam performance claims of ChatGPT, the latest version of OpenAI’s AI language model. The original research suggested that ChatGPT outperformed 90% of human test-takers, but a Ph.D. candidate, Eric Martinez, argues that the actual performance may be lower, placing the AI model in the 68th percentile.

The discrepancy in percentile calculations revolves around the methodology used by the original researchers. Martinez’s paper, titled “Re-Evaluating GPT-4’s Bar Exam Performance,” questions the percentile assigned to ChatGPT based on its Uniform Bar Exam (UBE) score of 297. While the original research used the February 2019 Illinois bar exam as a benchmark, Martinez suggests that the July exam provides a more accurate comparison. The July exam typically includes a higher percentage of retakers who had previously failed, resulting in lower scores overall. Based on this perspective, ChatGPT’s percentile would be closer to the 68th percentile.

Martinez emphasizes that the widespread publicity surrounding ChatGPT’s reported “90th percentile” performance raises concerns. If the AI model cannot adequately perform complex legal tasks, there is a risk that both lawyers and non-lawyers may rely on it for such tasks. This could have significant implications for legal accuracy and decision-making.

  
What
Where


In response to the critique, Daniel Martin Katz, a law professor at Chicago-Kent, and Michael James Bommarito, a law professor at Michigan State, who conducted the original research in collaboration with two members from legal AI company Casetext, defend their conclusions and stand by the 90th percentile finding. However, they acknowledge the need to address points of confusion and misunderstanding in public discourse regarding their research.

Get noticed by top law firms and sign up for LawCrossing now.

It is worth noting that converting ChatGPT’s UBE score into a percentile is challenging due to the lack of publicly available score distributions from the National Conference of Bar Examiners, which designs the exam. Additionally, states do not regularly or consistently release score distributions, further complicating the assessment.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Katz and Bommarito assert that their 90th percentile conclusion is conservative, as they excluded ChatGPT’s high essay scores and relied on pre-COVID-19 pandemic results for comparison. They also suggest that anecdotal evidence indicates a decline in law student learning during the pandemic, which may have impacted exam performance.

OpenAI, the organization behind ChatGPT, has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the recent debate surrounding the AI model’s bar exam performance.



Differences in pass rates between the February and July bar exams can be significant. For instance, the pass rate for Illinois’ most recent July exam was 68%, while the February exam had a pass rate of 43%.

The accuracy and implications of ChatGPT’s bar exam performance remain a topic of discussion among researchers. While the original research claims a 90th percentile performance, a Ph.D. candidate has raised concerns about the methodology and suggests a lower percentile placement. The final version of the research paper is expected to address these concerns and clarify any misunderstandings.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

PARALEGAL - Medical Records

USA-MO-Springfield

Paralegal - Medical Records: Fast paced law firm specializing in Medical Malpractice seeking expe...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-CT-New London

Midsized New London, Connecticut law firm looking for an experienced, full-time estates and trust pa...

Apply now

Bankruptcy Attorney

USA-DE-Wilmington

The Rosner Law Group LLC, a bankruptcy, restructuring, commercial litigation and corporate law firm,...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Growing Ohio real estate law firm is looking for a litigation associate attorney to join our dynamic...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Akin Gump Strengthens Hong Kong Office with Addition of Special Situations Partner
77
Biglaw

Akin Gump Strengthens Hong Kong Office with Addition of Special Situations Partner
New York Judge Orders Lawyers to Justify Citation of Fake Case Citations in Briefs Following ChatGPT Research
71
Breaking News

New York Judge Orders Lawyers to Justify Citation of Fake Case Citations in Briefs Following ChatGPT Research
Effective Mentorship Program Boosts Bar Exam Success for UC Law SF Graduates
63
Law Students

Effective Mentorship Program Boosts Bar Exam Success for UC Law SF Graduates
DLA Piper Successfully Defends Against $180 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
219
Legal News

DLA Piper Successfully Defends Against $180 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
Skadden Implements Four-Day Office Work Week for Lawyers, Ending Remote Work Policy
149
Biglaw

Skadden Implements Four-Day Office Work Week for Lawyers, Ending Remote Work Policy
Mintz Chief Encourages Partners to Guide Associates’ Return to the Office
62
Legal News

Mintz Chief Encourages Partners to Guide Associates’ Return to the Office
BigLaw Firms Navigate a Dynamic ‘Lateral Playpen’ for Strategic Growth
52
Biglaw

BigLaw Firms Navigate a Dynamic ‘Lateral Playpen’ for Strategic Growth
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Announces Workforce Reduction, Terminates 47 Business Services Employees
58
Breaking News

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Announces Workforce Reduction, Terminates 47 Business Services Employees
Shift in Legal Landscape: Midsize Law Firms Gain Ground, Challenging Biglaw Dominance
48
Legal News

Shift in Legal Landscape: Midsize Law Firms Gain Ground, Challenging Biglaw Dominance
Merger Vote by Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling Expected in Mid-July
51
Breaking News

Merger Vote by Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling Expected in Mid-July

Legal Career Resources

May 17, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP

“Extremely happy with the work environment. Leadership tries hard to work through issues and really cares about employees, whether attorneys or staff. Additionally, the flexibility that the firm offers is very helpful especially as a female attorney with kids. Being […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top