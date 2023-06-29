US Appeals Court Judge David Tatel Joins Hogan Lovells Law Firm After Retirement

Renowned U.S. Appeals Court Judge David Tatel is set to return to Hogan Lovells, a prestigious law firm based in Washington, D.C., following his retirement from the bench in September. Hogan Lovells confirmed the news on Wednesday, announcing that Tatel would join the firm as a special counsel in the litigation practice, focusing primarily on pro bono work.



Tatel has a remarkable legal career, serving as a distinguished judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit for many years. Prior to his appointment to the bench in 1994 by then-President Bill Clinton, Tatel was a partner at Hogan & Hartson, the firm now known as Hogan Lovells. With his return to the firm, Tatel expressed his excitement, calling it a “homecoming.” He eagerly anticipates mentoring junior lawyers once again and engaging in significant pro bono initiatives, highlighting his commitment to public service.



Throughout his tenure on the D.C. Circuit, Tatel presided over numerous consequential cases, solidifying his reputation as one of the most influential judges in the U.S. circuit court of appeals system. His judicial responsibilities involved rulings on a wide range of significant matters, including voting rights, environmental concerns, military trials at Guantanamo Bay, internet regulation, and former President Donald Trump’s financial records. Tatel assumed the seat formerly held by the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, underscoring the significance of his position.



Before he was appointed a judge, Tatel held pivotal roles in the legal field. He served as the founding director of the Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, dedicating himself to advocating for civil rights causes. In the Carter administration, he went on to lead the civil rights office of what is now the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Tatel’s previous tenure at Hogan & Hartson saw him establish and lead the education practice, demonstrating his commitment to legal excellence and expertise.

Hogan Lovells, the result of a merger between Hogan & Hartson and Lovells in 2010, is a global law firm with a team of 2,800 lawyers renowned for their exceptional regulatory, litigation, and corporate work. The addition of Judge Tatel to their ranks further enhances the firm’s reputation and strengthens its capabilities. Cate Stetson, co-head of Hogan Lovells’ appellate practice, expressed her excitement at having Tatel on board, emphasizing the invaluable wisdom and legal acumen he brings. The firm looks forward to the opportunity for the next generation of lawyers to benefit from Tatel’s mentorship.



Judge David Tatel’s return to Hogan Lovells marks a significant milestone in both his illustrious career and the firm’s continued growth and prominence. Tatel’s vast experience and deep understanding of complex legal matters make him a valuable asset to the litigation practice, particularly in the realm of pro bono work, where his dedication to public service will continue to shine through. His contributions to the legal field extend far beyond the courtroom, encompassing his commitment to civil rights, education, and mentoring aspiring lawyers.



As Tatel embarks on this new chapter, his colleagues and the legal community eagerly await the impact he will undoubtedly make at Hogan Lovells. With his wealth of knowledge and passion for the law, Tatel is poised to inspire and shape the legal profession’s future, leaving a lasting legacy of excellence and service in his wake.



