Breaking News

US Appeals Court Judge David Tatel Joins Hogan Lovells Law Firm After Retirement
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Renowned U.S. Appeals Court Judge David Tatel is set to return to Hogan Lovells, a prestigious law firm based in Washington, D.C., following his retirement from the bench in September. Hogan Lovells confirmed the news on Wednesday, announcing that Tatel would join the firm as a special counsel in the litigation practice, focusing primarily on pro bono work.

Tatel has a remarkable legal career, serving as a distinguished judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit for many years. Prior to his appointment to the bench in 1994 by then-President Bill Clinton, Tatel was a partner at Hogan & Hartson, the firm now known as Hogan Lovells. With his return to the firm, Tatel expressed his excitement, calling it a “homecoming.” He eagerly anticipates mentoring junior lawyers once again and engaging in significant pro bono initiatives, highlighting his commitment to public service.

Throughout his tenure on the D.C. Circuit, Tatel presided over numerous consequential cases, solidifying his reputation as one of the most influential judges in the U.S. circuit court of appeals system. His judicial responsibilities involved rulings on a wide range of significant matters, including voting rights, environmental concerns, military trials at Guantanamo Bay, internet regulation, and former President Donald Trump’s financial records. Tatel assumed the seat formerly held by the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, underscoring the significance of his position.

  
What
Where


See also: Crowell Law Firm Appoints New Tax Co-Leader, Recruited from Hogan Lovells

Before he was appointed a judge, Tatel held pivotal roles in the legal field. He served as the founding director of the Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, dedicating himself to advocating for civil rights causes. In the Carter administration, he went on to lead the civil rights office of what is now the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Tatel’s previous tenure at Hogan & Hartson saw him establish and lead the education practice, demonstrating his commitment to legal excellence and expertise.

Don’t waste time scrolling through job postings. BCG Attorney Search has the best legal jobs in your area.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Hogan Lovells, the result of a merger between Hogan & Hartson and Lovells in 2010, is a global law firm with a team of 2,800 lawyers renowned for their exceptional regulatory, litigation, and corporate work. The addition of Judge Tatel to their ranks further enhances the firm’s reputation and strengthens its capabilities. Cate Stetson, co-head of Hogan Lovells’ appellate practice, expressed her excitement at having Tatel on board, emphasizing the invaluable wisdom and legal acumen he brings. The firm looks forward to the opportunity for the next generation of lawyers to benefit from Tatel’s mentorship.

Judge David Tatel’s return to Hogan Lovells marks a significant milestone in both his illustrious career and the firm’s continued growth and prominence. Tatel’s vast experience and deep understanding of complex legal matters make him a valuable asset to the litigation practice, particularly in the realm of pro bono work, where his dedication to public service will continue to shine through. His contributions to the legal field extend far beyond the courtroom, encompassing his commitment to civil rights, education, and mentoring aspiring lawyers.



As Tatel embarks on this new chapter, his colleagues and the legal community eagerly await the impact he will undoubtedly make at Hogan Lovells. With his wealth of knowledge and passion for the law, Tatel is poised to inspire and shape the legal profession’s future, leaving a lasting legacy of excellence and service in his wake.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-FL-West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach Plaintiff First-party law firm is seeking a 2-5 year attorney with litigation experi...

Apply now

Experienced Litigation (Commercial) Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

This role requires at least 7-10 years of litigation experience on behalf of, or against, insurance ...

Apply now

Commercial Litigation Attorney

USA-FL-Miami

Commercial litigation attorney needed. We seek an attorney with at least four years of practical com...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Business and Employment Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cincinnati

Cincinnati office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a business and employment litig...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney with 3+ years of litigation experience

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with 3+ year...

Apply Now

Family Law Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Knoxville

Knoxville office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a family law associate attorney ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Winston Law Firm Recruits Prominent Litigation Leader from Alston & Bird in Dallas
47
Legal News

Winston Law Firm Recruits Prominent Litigation Leader from Alston & Bird in Dallas
Lawsuit Filed Against Paul Weiss Over Controversial $258 Million NYC Building Sale
37
Biglaw

Lawsuit Filed Against Paul Weiss Over Controversial $258 Million NYC Building Sale
SCOTUS Ruling Overturns ‘True Threats’ Conviction
29
Legal News

SCOTUS Ruling Overturns ‘True Threats’ Conviction
Husch Blackwell Expands with New Minneapolis Office, Welcoming Energy Partner
39
Biglaw

Husch Blackwell Expands with New Minneapolis Office, Welcoming Energy Partner
Teleperformance Appoints Former Paul Hastings Partner as Head of Legal Affairs
48
Biglaw

Teleperformance Appoints Former Paul Hastings Partner as Head of Legal Affairs
Supreme Court Upholds Law Prohibiting ‘Encouraging or Inducing’ Illegal Immigration
34
Legal News

Supreme Court Upholds Law Prohibiting ‘Encouraging or Inducing’ Illegal Immigration
Former Judge Posner to Face Partial Claims in Wage Case, Court Rules
45
Lawyers

Former Judge Posner to Face Partial Claims in Wage Case, Court Rules
Bryan Cave Cyberattack Exposes Client Mondelez’s Data in Security Breach
114
Biglaw

Bryan Cave Cyberattack Exposes Client Mondelez’s Data in Security Breach
Lewis Brisbois Undergoes Leadership Transition During Turbulent Period
147
Biglaw

Lewis Brisbois Undergoes Leadership Transition During Turbulent Period
Boies Schiller Expands Los Angeles Team with New Lawyers, Bolstering Global Presence
37
Biglaw

Boies Schiller Expands Los Angeles Team with New Lawyers, Bolstering Global Presence

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top