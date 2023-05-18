Crowell Law Firm Appoints New Tax Co-Leader, Recruited from Hogan Lovells

U.S. law firm Crowell & Moring made an announcement on Thursday regarding the appointment of a new co-chair for its tax practice group. The firm has successfully recruited Christine Lane from Hogan Lovells, a renowned law firm based in Washington, D.C. With over a decade of experience at Hogan Lovells, Lane brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role at Crowell & Moring.



Lane’s primary responsibility will be providing counsel to clients on the tax aspects related to domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and recapitalizations. Crowell & Moring, which was founded in Washington, D.C., expressed confidence in Lane’s abilities to offer strategic guidance and support to clients in navigating complex tax matters.



During her tenure at Hogan Lovells, Lane was involved in high-profile transactions, including advising 3M Co and GE Healthcare Technologies Inc on billion-dollar acquisitions. This demonstrates her proficiency in handling large-scale deals and reinforces her position as a trusted advisor in the field. Although Lane declined to disclose specific client names, she revealed that her clientele primarily consists of companies in the healthcare and life sciences sectors. Additionally, she also represents insurance and reinsurance firms, showcasing her diverse expertise across industries.



Lane’s new role at Crowell & Moring will see her co-chairing the tax practice group alongside Starling Marshall, who specializes in investigations and litigation. Together, Lane and Marshall will bring a comprehensive approach to addressing the tax needs of their clients, leveraging their respective areas of focus to provide holistic solutions.

Before her time at Hogan Lovells, Lane worked as an attorney in the office of chief counsel at the Internal Revenue Service. This prior experience in a government agency further enhances her understanding of the intricacies of tax regulations and enables her to offer valuable insights to clients navigating complex tax structures.



Hogan Lovells, when contacted for comment regarding Lane’s departure, did not respond immediately. Meanwhile, Crowell & Moring continues to make strategic additions to its legal team. This week, the firm also welcomed a three-attorney intellectual property team from Allen & Overy, a prominent rival firm based in New York. This move underscores Crowell & Moring’s commitment to strengthening its capabilities and expanding its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of its clients.



The addition of Christine Lane to Crowell & Moring’s tax practice group signifies the firm’s dedication to attracting top talent in the legal industry. With her impressive track record and extensive experience, Lane is poised to contribute significantly to the firm’s continued success in delivering exceptional tax advisory services. As the legal landscape continues to evolve, Crowell & Moring remains well-positioned to provide comprehensive and strategic solutions to clients across various industries.



