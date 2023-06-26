Biglaw

Husch Blackwell Expands with New Minneapolis Office, Welcoming Energy Partner
Husch Blackwell, a prominent law firm, has expanded its operations in Minneapolis with the recent addition of an energy-focused partner. Sara Bergan, who previously worked at rival firm Stoel Rives, brings her extensive expertise in renewable energy projects and will be a valuable member of Husch Blackwell’s energy and natural resources group.

Bergan’s practice primarily revolves around representing independent power producers, renewable energy developers, and energy storage companies. With the rising interest in renewable energy projects due to the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Biden administration in 2022, the Midwest has emerged as a hotspot for such initiatives. The region’s advantageous energy storage capabilities have further contributed to its appeal.

Husch Blackwell commenced its operations in Minneapolis earlier this year, solidifying its commitment to the area. The firm officially opened its Minneapolis office in May, providing space for approximately 30 attorneys and business professionals. As stated on Husch Blackwell’s website, ten lawyers are based in the office.

  
See also: Boies Schiller Expands Los Angeles Team with New Lawyers, Bolstering Global Presence

Prior to joining Husch Blackwell, Bergan dedicated nearly 13 years to Stoel Rives, a notable law firm. Several other attorneys from Stoel Rives have also transitioned to Husch Blackwell in Minneapolis this year. Notable additions include energy partner Kevin Johnson and corporate lawyer Rob Kukuljan, who serves as the managing partner of the Minneapolis office. Another former Stoel Rives energy lawyer, Richard Bonnifield, joined Husch Blackwell’s virtual office called The Link in May.

While Husch Blackwell‘s expansion in Minneapolis has been successful, Stoel Rives has experienced a loss of key personnel to their rival firm. At least three partners have departed Stoel Rives since the beginning of the year, raising questions about the firm’s response to the departures. Stoel Rives, founded in Portland, has yet to provide a comment on the matter.

Husch Blackwell has been actively expanding its presence nationwide. In addition to Minneapolis, the firm has opened offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Oakland, California, and Providence, Rhode Island since 2021. This strategic growth positions Husch Blackwell as a leading player in the legal industry, capable of delivering top-notch services across multiple regions.

With the addition of Sara Bergan, Husch Blackwell solidifies its commitment to providing exceptional legal counsel in the energy sector. As renewable energy projects continue to gain momentum and interest, Bergan’s expertise will prove instrumental in guiding clients through complex legal matters. The firm’s Minneapolis office is poised for further growth and success, with a strong team of attorneys and professionals dedicated to serving their clients’ needs.



