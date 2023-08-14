Legal News

Hunter Biden’s Legal Team Alleges US Prosecutors Breached Plea Agreement
In a recent late Sunday court filing, legal representatives for Hunter Biden have asserted that U.S. prosecutors have backed out of a plea agreement intended to resolve tax and firearms charges against the son of the current U.S. president, just as his father embarks on a reelection campaign.

The office of Delaware federal prosecutors disclosed on Friday that the possibility of Hunter Biden facing a criminal trial has emerged due to the breakdown of plea negotiations. This development comes from U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika’s rejection of a proposed plea deal in July. The judge had expressed reservations about the legality of the arrangement and the extent of immunity it would afford Hunter Biden.

Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Hunter Biden would have pleaded guilty to charges of evading taxes on an income of $1.5 million earned between 2017 and 2018. Additionally, he would have entered into a separate deferred prosecution agreement for the charge of unlawful firearm possession while under the influence of drugs, which is considered a felony offense.

  
See also: Federal Judge Rejects Hunter Biden’s Plea Deal, Resulting in Not Guilty Plea

The case has evolved into a political flashpoint as Republican lawmakers in Congress broach the possibility of initiating impeachment proceedings against Hunter Biden’s father based on allegations surrounding his son’s business transactions. Accusations have also been levied against the Department of Justice, claiming preferential treatment in the form of a “sweetheart deal.”

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has vehemently refuted Republican assertions of bias within the Justice Department. In a move that garnered attention, Garland recently elevated Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weissâ€”initially appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2019â€”to the status of special counsel. This new designation grants Weiss increased authority over the case.

Should the legal proceedings culminate in a trial, it is worth noting that the president himself would be concurrently engaging in a reelection campaign slated for November 2024. This campaign is expected to pit him against his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, as Hunter Biden navigates the complexities of a criminal prosecution.

Notably, Trump, a prominent figure in the Republican Party, is poised to confront his legal challenges, with three separate criminal trials looming on the horizon for the upcoming year.



As the legal saga surrounding Hunter Biden’s tax and firearms charges continues to unfold, it remains a focal point of both legal and political arenas. The intricate interplay of legal considerations and political implications ensures that the case will continue to draw national attention, potentially influencing the dynamics of the upcoming presidential campaign and the broader political landscape.

