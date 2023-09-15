Legal News

Hunter Biden Faces Legal Charges, Posing Challenges for Father’s Re-election
In a significant turn of events, Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, is formally charged with three criminal counts in a case filed within the U.S. District Court in Delaware. These charges stem from allegations of deceptive practices involving the purchase of a firearm, and they carry implications that extend into his father’s potential re-election bid in 2024.

Unprecedented Charges Against a President’s Child

Hunter Biden’s indictment marks an unprecedented moment in American politicsâ€”a sitting president’s child facing criminal charges. At the core of these charges is the accusation that he concealed his illegal drug use while procuring a firearm, a violation that would have legally barred him from firearm ownership.

A Focus on Firearms, Not Tax Law Violations

Crucially, the charges against Hunter Biden, brought forth by U.S. Special Counsel David Weiss, do not relate to U.S. tax law violations. Earlier attempts to negotiate a plea deal involving Hunter Biden admitting guilt on two misdemeanor tax charges and participating in a program to evade prosecution on the firearm-related charge fell apart during a July hearing, leading to these new charges.

Ongoing Tax Investigation and Jurisdictional Considerations

The unresolved tax investigation into Hunter Biden’s financial dealings remains a looming issue. Any potential charges arising from this investigation would need to be filed either in the District of Columbia or the Central District of California, adding further complexity to his legal situation.

Impeachment Inquiry and White House Response

Remarkably, these developments unfolded just days after House of Representatives Republicans initiated an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, targeting his son’s foreign business dealings. The White House has vehemently denounced this move as unfounded and politically driven, especially given its initiation without a full House vote.

Hunter Biden’s Legal Team Responds

In response to the charges, Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, expressed, “As expected, prosecutors filed charges today that they deemed were not warranted just six weeks ago following a five-year investigation into this case. The evidence in this matter has not changed in the last six weeks, but the law has, and so has MAGA Republicans’ improper and partisan interference in this process.”



Constitutional Challenges on Firearm Charges

Legal experts have raised concerns about potential constitutional challenges related to the firearm charges. This comes in the wake of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year that expanded gun rights under the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, safeguarding the right to bear arms. Lowell acknowledged this legal dispute in his statement, citing “recent rulings by several federal courts that this statute.

