Law Students

Law School Rejects Student Resumes for Prioritizing Historical Prestige over Donor-Driven Rebranding
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The prestigious University of Pennsylvania Law School, ranked as the number 4 law school in the nation by U.S. News, underwent a controversial name change. Known for its Ivy League status and esteemed reputation, the institution decided to rebrand itself as the “University of Pennsylvania CAREY Law School” following a substantial donation from a private donor.

However, this decision has not been well-received by the law school community. Students, who invest significant amounts of money into their legal education, often with the aim of leveraging the institution’s renowned Ivy League and law school rankings throughout their professional careers, feel that the new name diminishes the school’s prestige. Even alumni, who hold a strong connection to their alma mater, express frustration and disappointment at the university’s choice to prioritize donor interests over maintaining the school’s historical reputation.

The situation is further complicated because the University of Maryland had already changed its name to “Carey” before this rebranding effort. Many find it unsettling that Penn opted for a name that resembles an off-brand version of the esteemed Maryland institution. The decision has left various stakeholders, including the University of Maryland, questioning the wisdom of Penn’s actions.

  
What
Where


To address the concerns of students who were admitted before the name change, the law school had to postpone the adoption of the new name to ensure their diplomas remained unaffected. However, it seems that the controversy surrounding the name change is far from resolved.

To enforce the new name, the law school has implemented a pre-program for on-campus interviewing, which requires students to submit their materials through the school first. Students who listed their alma mater as “University of Pennsylvania Law School” on their resumes received a bounceback email instructing them to amend their resumes to include the new name, “University of Pennsylvania CAREY Law School,” to reflect the controversial donation.

While some students may overlook the situation and continue using the traditional name on their resumes, others feel compelled to comply with the school’s instructions to avoid potential conflicts with employers. This move has sparked further frustration and resistance among students, who view it as an attempt to force them to embrace the botched rebranding initiative.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Meanwhile, discussions among Penn graduates employed at prominent law firms revolve around the possibility of imposing a donation moratorium until the naming issue is resolved. The controversy surrounding the name change casts a shadow over the school’s efforts to move forward with the rebrand and raises questions about the institution’s ability to balance its historical prestige with the demands of donor-driven changes.

As the University of Pennsylvania Law School continues to grapple with the aftermath of this divisive decision, only time will tell whether the school can overcome the negative sentiments among students and alumni. The clash between tradition and modernization in academia is evident, highlighting the challenges faced by educational institutions seeking to navigate the complexities of donor influence while upholding their historical legacy.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-GA-North Atlanta

Associate Attorney (Litigation) Baker Jenner LLLP is a growing boutique practice looking for a...

Apply now

Litigation Paralegal

USA-GA-Doraville

Turner & Bowerman, LLC is looking to add an energetic and detail-oriented paralegal to our team! We ...

Apply now

Legal Assistant Paralegal

USA-NY-New York City

We are a busy boutique law firm comprised of 3 attorneys and 3 supporting staff members practicing p...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney

USA-FL-West Palm Beach

Hickey Smith Dodd is seeking an experienced Personal Injury Trial Attorney in South Florida. Must ha...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Corporate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate attorney with 5+ yea...

Apply Now

Attorney Needed For Washington Office

USA-DC-Washington

Washington, D.C. office of our client seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of complex litigation and/or ...

Apply Now

Junior Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of our client seeks an experienced junior associate attorney. The candidate wil...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Fox Rothschild LLP Employees Under Investigation for Alleged Malpractice and Criminal Misconduct
30
Legal News

Fox Rothschild LLP Employees Under Investigation for Alleged Malpractice and Criminal Misconduct
BigLaw Partner Resigns Following Ex-Wife’s Public Video Release of His Disturbing Outbursts
19
Biglaw

BigLaw Partner Resigns Following Ex-Wife’s Public Video Release of His Disturbing Outbursts
Top BigLaw Firm Announces Layoffs and Postponed Start Dates for New Associates
39
Breaking News

Top BigLaw Firm Announces Layoffs and Postponed Start Dates for New Associates
Republican Official Accused of Transferring $1.3M from Non-Profit to Personal Law Firm
28
Breaking News

Republican Official Accused of Transferring $1.3M from Non-Profit to Personal Law Firm
Kentucky Law Firm Collaborates with Community Organizations to Host Name Change Clinic
26
Biglaw

Kentucky Law Firm Collaborates with Community Organizations to Host Name Change Clinic
Dobbs Abortion Case Attorney Nominated for Senate Floor as Federal Judge
19
Legal News

Dobbs Abortion Case Attorney Nominated for Senate Floor as Federal Judge
Lawyer Pleads for Leniency in ChatGPT Fake-Cases Hearing
107
Breaking News

Lawyer Pleads for Leniency in ChatGPT Fake-Cases Hearing
Renowned US Appeals Judge and Former Supreme Court Contender Joins Wilson Sonsini
27
Legal News

Renowned US Appeals Judge and Former Supreme Court Contender Joins Wilson Sonsini
Laugh Out Loud with the Best Legal Joke of the Day – Legal Humor to Brighten Your Day legal joke
17
Legal Jokes

Laugh Out Loud with the Best Legal Joke of the Day – Legal Humor to Brighten Your Day
DLA Piper Faces Lawsuit for Wrongful Termination of Pregnant Lawyer
22
Breaking News

DLA Piper Faces Lawsuit for Wrongful Termination of Pregnant Lawyer

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top