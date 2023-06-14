Law School Rejects Student Resumes for Prioritizing Historical Prestige over Donor-Driven Rebranding

The prestigious University of Pennsylvania Law School, ranked as the number 4 law school in the nation by U.S. News, underwent a controversial name change. Known for its Ivy League status and esteemed reputation, the institution decided to rebrand itself as the “University of Pennsylvania CAREY Law School” following a substantial donation from a private donor.



However, this decision has not been well-received by the law school community. Students, who invest significant amounts of money into their legal education, often with the aim of leveraging the institution’s renowned Ivy League and law school rankings throughout their professional careers, feel that the new name diminishes the school’s prestige. Even alumni, who hold a strong connection to their alma mater, express frustration and disappointment at the university’s choice to prioritize donor interests over maintaining the school’s historical reputation.



The situation is further complicated because the University of Maryland had already changed its name to “Carey” before this rebranding effort. Many find it unsettling that Penn opted for a name that resembles an off-brand version of the esteemed Maryland institution. The decision has left various stakeholders, including the University of Maryland, questioning the wisdom of Penn’s actions.



To address the concerns of students who were admitted before the name change, the law school had to postpone the adoption of the new name to ensure their diplomas remained unaffected. However, it seems that the controversy surrounding the name change is far from resolved.



To enforce the new name, the law school has implemented a pre-program for on-campus interviewing, which requires students to submit their materials through the school first. Students who listed their alma mater as “University of Pennsylvania Law School” on their resumes received a bounceback email instructing them to amend their resumes to include the new name, “University of Pennsylvania CAREY Law School,” to reflect the controversial donation.



While some students may overlook the situation and continue using the traditional name on their resumes, others feel compelled to comply with the school’s instructions to avoid potential conflicts with employers. This move has sparked further frustration and resistance among students, who view it as an attempt to force them to embrace the botched rebranding initiative.



Meanwhile, discussions among Penn graduates employed at prominent law firms revolve around the possibility of imposing a donation moratorium until the naming issue is resolved. The controversy surrounding the name change casts a shadow over the school’s efforts to move forward with the rebrand and raises questions about the institution’s ability to balance its historical prestige with the demands of donor-driven changes.



As the University of Pennsylvania Law School continues to grapple with the aftermath of this divisive decision, only time will tell whether the school can overcome the negative sentiments among students and alumni. The clash between tradition and modernization in academia is evident, highlighting the challenges faced by educational institutions seeking to navigate the complexities of donor influence while upholding their historical legacy.



