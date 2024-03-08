Law Students

UWorld Diversifies Law School Offerings with Acquisition of Aspen Publishing
UWorld, the parent company of Themis Bar Review, has recently expanded its foothold in the legal education sector by acquiring Aspen Publishing, a leading legal textbook and study aid firm. This acquisition marks UWorld’s strategic move to diversify its portfolio of law school-related products. Aspen Publishing, notable for its operation of the alternative law school admissions program JD-Next, now become a part of UWorld’s comprehensive offerings.

Acquisition Details

The specifics of the acquisition deal between UWorld and Aspen Publishing have not been disclosed publicly. However, UWorld intends to integrate Aspen Publishing into its operations while allowing it to function independently within the UWorld framework.

Introduction of JD-Next

JD-Next, an innovative program offering an eight-week series of online legal courses culminating in an exam, was initially developed by the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law. The program aims to assess applicants’ readiness for law school without relying solely on standardized tests, which often yield racial score disparities. Aspen Publishing secured a five-year license to operate JD-Next in September, thereby expanding its reach to about 50 out of 197 accredited U.S. law schools recognized by the American Bar Association.

  
Growing Adoption of JD-Next

In light of recent shifts in the legal education landscape, more law schools have started incorporating JD-Next into their admissions processes. This trend has gained momentum, especially following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to limit the consideration of race in college admissions. Despite its increasing adoption, the American Bar Association has not yet accorded JD-Next the same recognition granted to standardized tests like the LSAT and GRE, citing the need for further evaluation.

Implications and Future Prospects

By aligning Themis Bar Review with JD-Next and Aspen Publishing’s array of law student study materials, UWorld seeks to establish early connections with aspiring law students. This move not only broadens UWorld’s reach but also poses questions about the intersection of profit-seeking entities and the welfare of law students and institutions, as noted by Chris Chapman, President of the AccessLex Institute.

UWorld’s expansion into the legal education sector mirrors its success in providing online test preparation across various domains, from standardized tests like the SAT and ACT to professional licensing exams in nursing, accounting, and medicine. With Themis Bar Review serving as a cornerstone, UWorld aims to replicate its achievements in medical test preparation by offering comprehensive resources tailored to the needs of law students.

