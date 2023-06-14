Law Students

Grant Funding Available for UVA Law Students in Public Service Roles
More than 150 students from the University of Virginia School of Law have secured public service positions this summer, thanks to the generous assistance of grants. The Mortimer Caplin Public Service Center, a vital resource within the school, has recently allocated an impressive sum of $740,000 in UVA Law Public Service Summer Grants. Among the recipients, 131 first-year students and 31 second-year students have been selected for this invaluable support.

The grants, which are made possible through the contributions of devoted alumni and other donors, serve as a financial boost for students dedicated to pursuing careers in public service. First-year students receive a commendable $4,000, while second-year students are granted a substantial $7,000. Moreover, the Public Interest Law Association (PILA) offers an additional funding program known as PILA+, specifically designed to assist recipients living in areas with high living costs and limited access to other financial aid. The past year witnessed a remarkable increase in PILA+’s impact, as the student-run organization raised an impressive $49,000, marking a 23 percent rise compared to the previous year. Consequently, 31 students were awarded an extra $1,000 each through the PILA+ program.

Leah Gould, the assistant dean for public service and director of the Mortimer Caplin Public Service Center, expressed immense gratitude for the unwavering support received by the students. She remarked, “We are thrilled to see so much continued support for public service work.” Gould further highlighted the university’s commitment to funding 100 percent of the baseline Public Service Summer Grants, along with the admirable collaboration of PILA in providing additional aid through the PILA+ grants. These combined efforts allow UVA Law students to focus on their essential legal work, advancing the missions of their respective employers across the nation.

  
To qualify for these prestigious grants, recipients must undergo a meticulous application process and pledge their time to pro bono work. Furthermore, they are required to secure a public service or judicial internship position and commit to a minimum of 320 hours of work for their summer employers. This rigorous selection process ensures that the grants are awarded to students with a genuine dedication to public service and a willingness to contribute meaningfully to their communities.

This year’s recipients volunteered a remarkable total of over 8,800 hours, averaging approximately 55 hours per student grantee. The commitment demonstrated by these students reflects their passion for public service and their desire to make a positive impact through their legal expertise.

Many of the grant recipients have chosen to remain in Charlottesville over the summer, dedicating their time and skills to organizations such as the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society, the Legal Aid Justice Center, the Southern Environmental Law Center, the UVA Law Innocence Project, and the Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. By collaborating with these esteemed institutions, the students are actively contributing to the pursuit of justice and equality.

The University of Virginia School of Law, through its grant funding initiatives and the unwavering support of its alumni and the Public Interest Law Association, continues to foster a strong culture of public service. By empowering its students to pursue their passion for public interest work, the institution is creating future legal professionals who are dedicated to making a difference in their communities.



