Kesha Prevails in Defamation Lawsuit Against Dr. Luke as New York’s Highest Court Delivers Victory
The New York Court of Appeals has made it more challenging for music producer Dr. Luke, also known as Lukasz Gottwald, to succeed in his defamation lawsuit against Kesha. Dr. Luke claims Kesha falsely accused him of raping her nearly two decades ago. The court determined that Dr. Luke qualifies as a “public figure,” thus requiring him to prove that Kesha acted with actual malice to win his 2014 defamation case.

This decision marks a reversal of a prior ruling by a mid-level appeals court, which had classified Dr. Luke as a private figure, subject to a lower burden of proof due to his lesser-known status outside of the music industry. However, the Court of Appeals recognized Dr. Luke’s celebrity status as an acclaimed music producer who achieved significant success in a high-profile career by 2014.

The court also stated that a state judge erred in not allowing Kesha to file counterclaims against Dr. Luke for emotional distress, punitive damages, and legal fees. The counterclaims would have allowed Kesha to defend herself against Dr. Luke’s allegations and seek remedies for the harm she allegedly suffered.

  
What
Where


While Kesha’s legal team has yet to respond to the recent ruling, Christine Lepera, Dr. Luke’s lawyer, expressed confidence that Kesha’s counterclaims would ultimately be rejected. Lepera further added that Kesha would be required to defend her purportedly harmful and longstanding press campaign against Dr. Luke during the trial.

The legal dispute between Kesha, whose full name is Kesha Rose Sebert, and Dr. Luke began in 2014 when Kesha sued the producer and Sony Music in an attempt to terminate her multi-album recording contract. In response, Dr. Luke filed a counterclaim for defamation against Kesha. Kesha rose to fame with hits starting in 2009, including popular songs like “Tik Tok” and “We R Who We R.”

Dr. Luke has consistently denied Kesha’s allegations of rape, asserting that she made false statements through social media, court filings, and text messages to fellow pop star Lady Gaga. In 2020, a New York state judge ruled against Kesha, a decision subsequently upheld by an appeals court in 2021. However, the recent ruling by the Court of Appeals largely reverses the previous decision and remands the case for trial.

The Court of Appeals also determined that certain statements made by Kesha, which were alleged to be defamatory, could not serve as the basis for a lawsuit. This finding is due to the fact that these statements were made within the context of her separate litigation against Dr. Luke. Kesha later dropped her lawsuit, expressing a desire to focus on her music career.



The outcome of this closely watched legal battle will have significant implications for both Kesha and Dr. Luke and the broader entertainment industry. With the burden of proving actual malice now placed upon Dr. Luke, the case will proceed to trial, where the veracity of the accusations and the credibility of the involved parties will be examined in detail.

As the legal proceedings continue, the music industry and the public at large await further developments in this contentious and complex defamation case, which has garnered substantial attention since its inception.

