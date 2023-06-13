Biglaw

Stinson Law Firm Plans California Office Launch as Part of Expansion Strategy
Stinson, a prominent law firm based in the Midwest, has set its sights on expanding its operations into California, as revealed by Allison Murdock, the firm’s managing partner. The firm is specifically eyeing the bustling legal landscape of the Los Angeles area, contemplating entry through a potential merger or by assembling a team of local lawyers.

Murdock emphasized the growth opportunities that a presence in California could bring. She expressed confidence in expanding business for both existing and new clients by leveraging the combined strength of the firm. Murdock stated, “We know that we can expand business for existing clients of a combined firm, as well as going after new clients that maybe alone we wouldn’t be competing for.”

In light of the recent slowdown in demand, some major law firms have resorted to cost-cutting measures such as layoffs and delayed associate classes. Others have sought merger prospects to achieve scalability. Murdock believes that the market’s instability can create partnership opportunities rather than straightforward acquisitions. She stressed the importance of maximizing collaborative prospects with other firms, highlighting a cooperative approach.

  
Stinson, which originated in Missouri, boasts an impressive client roster including Patriots Bank, The Coca-Cola Co., and The Hershey Co. The firm already has offices in Washington, D.C., as well as throughout the Midwest. Murdock identified a Southern California presence as a potential catalyst for enhancing the firm’s labor and employment practice, litigation capabilities, and corporate work.

Previously known as Stinson Leonard Street, the firm underwent a name change to Stinson in April 2019, marking five years since its merger with Minneapolis-based Leonard, Street and Deinard. This move symbolized the firm’s commitment to its consolidated identity.

Stinson has been actively expanding its footprint in recent times. It recently inaugurated a new office in Tampa, Florida, and welcomed new partners in Washington, D.C., specializing in financial services and class action practice work. Furthermore, the firm expanded its office space in New York earlier this year, further solidifying its commitment to growth and client service.

However, it’s worth noting that Stinson currently has the lowest number of lawyers and equity partners since 2015, according to data compiled by The American Lawyer. As of the end of the previous year, the firm employed 403 lawyers, including 113 equity partners. Despite this, Stinson generated nearly $273.4 million in gross revenue in 2022, though this figure reflects a slight decline of nearly 4% compared to the previous year.



Allison Murdock, a distinguished lawyer hailing from Kansas City, played a pivotal role in the firm’s operations before assuming the role of managing partner in 2021. She brings extensive experience from her tenure in the firm’s trusts and estates practice, and her appointment follows over a decade of service as the deputy managing partner.

With its sights set on California, Stinson aims to expand its influence and capitalize on the myriad opportunities presented by the thriving legal market in the Golden State. Whether through a strategic merger or the recruitment of local legal talent, the firm’s venture into California represents a significant step in its growth trajectory.

