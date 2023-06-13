Lawyers

Acclaimed Lawyer Previously Named Most Eligible Bachelor Exonerated from Rape Allegations
Gary Zerola, a prominent criminal defense lawyer from Massachusetts, has been acquitted on two counts of rape stemming from an alleged assault in 2016. The jury’s decision, announced on Friday, was reported by multiple news outlets including the Boston Herald, the Boston Globe, NBC Boston, Boston 25 News, and Boston.com.

Zerola, a 51-year-old former prosecutor, gained notoriety when he was named one of People magazine’s most eligible bachelors in 2001. However, his reputation took a hit when he faced accusations of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman on two separate occasions at the apartment of one of Zerola’s friends. According to reports from the Boston Herald, the prosecution alleged that Zerola raped the woman while she was asleep and then again as she was waking up.

During the Suffolk County, Massachusetts trial, Assistant District Attorney Tom Brant made a statement suggesting that Zerola took advantage of the woman’s vulnerability, relying on his status as a well-known lawyer. However, the judge promptly struck the remark from the record due to an objection raised by the defense.

  
Zerola’s defense attorney, Joseph Krowski Jr., argued that the accuser’s credibility was undermined by inconsistencies in her story over time. Krowski went as far as to state in his closing argument that the woman was lying, saying, “You know she’s lying when you see her lips moving,” according to the Boston Herald.

To further challenge the accuser’s account, the defense presented evidence that contradicted her claim of never being alone with Zerola before the incident. They revealed that she had ridden on a motorcycle with Zerola months prior to the alleged assault. Additionally, a Snapchat video surfaced during the trial showing the woman kissing Zerola, further complicating the narrative presented by the prosecution.

This is not the first time Zerola has faced rape charges. In 2008, he was acquitted on similar charges of rape and attempted rape by two separate juries, as reported by the Boston Globe. In response to his recent acquittal, prosecutors released a statement indicating that another case involving Zerola and similar allegations from 2021 is currently pending.

The statement expressed the prosecution’s determination to pursue the pending charges and seek justice. How the legal proceedings will unfold in the new case remains to be seen.



The trial of Gary Zerola and subsequent acquittal has garnered significant attention due to his previous recognition as one of People magazine’s most eligible bachelors. The case has shed light on the complex nature of sexual assault allegations and the challenges faced by both the prosecution and the defense in presenting their respective arguments.

As the legal system moves forward, Zerola’s acquittal serves as a reminder of the importance of due process and the burden of proof placed on the prosecution in criminal cases. Meanwhile, the accuser’s credibility and the consistency of her account will likely continue to be scrutinized as the pending case unfolds.

In the end, the outcome of this trial has far-reaching implications for the individuals involved and the ongoing conversations surrounding sexual assault, consent, and the pursuit of justice within the legal system.

