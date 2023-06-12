Biglaw

Arnold & Porter Expands Presence in Houston with Addition of Complex Litigation Partner
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Arnold & Porter, a renowned international law firm, has recently made an exciting announcement regarding the continued expansion of its Complex Litigation practice in Houston. The firm has welcomed Allissa Pollard as a new partner, further strengthening its presence in the region.

Christopher Odell, the head of Arnold & Porter’s Houston office, expressed his enthusiasm about Pollard’s arrival, stating, “Allissa is a talented and savvy litigator whose versatile skill set will make her a significant addition to our team. Her combination of commercial litigation expertise and deep experience with corporate investigations will help us meet the needs of our clients in Texas and around the world. We are very excited to have Allissa join our growing Houston litigation team.”

Pollard brings a wealth of experience in litigation, arbitration, and investigations to the firm. She has successfully represented companies operating in various industries such as energy, natural resources, chemicals, life sciences, software, and private equity, with a specific focus on Latin America. Her expertise encompasses a wide range of legal matters, including commercial business disputes involving trade secrets, as well as disputes arising from mergers, acquisitions, and commercial contracts. Furthermore, Pollard has extensive experience conducting corporate investigations, particularly concerning cases involving the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and criminal antitrust matters. She has conducted internal investigations in several countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and Spain. Her exceptional legal skills have garnered recognition from Legal 500 in both Latin America and the United States.

  
What
Where


In her new role at Arnold & Porter, Pollard expressed her excitement, saying, “Arnold & Porter has a talented trial bench with a strong footprint and integrated platform. I am excited to join the firm’s outstanding roster and collegial team of top-notch litigators.”

Join the largest legal recruiting network and submit your resume to BCG Attorney Search now.

One notable aspect of Pollard’s profile is her fluency in Spanish, which further enhances her ability to navigate legal matters in Latin America. She earned her J.D. from the prestigious University of Virginia School of Law and graduated cum laude with a B.A. from Trinity University.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Arnold & Porter has been proactive in expanding its Houston office, with Pollard joining a series of recent high-profile recruits. Since 2020, the firm has welcomed litigation partners Tom Kruse, Ryan Hartman, and Katherine Treistman, further bolstering its litigation capabilities and demonstrating its commitment to providing exceptional legal services in Houston.

The addition of Allissa Pollard to Arnold & Porter’s Complex Litigation practice in Houston signifies the firm’s dedication to offering comprehensive legal solutions to its clients. With her diverse experience and extensive background in handling complex legal disputes, Pollard is well-equipped to contribute to the firm’s exceptional customer service mission. As Arnold & Porter continues to expand its Houston team, it solidifies its position as a leading law firm in the region and reaffirms its commitment to excellence in the field of complex litigation.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-San Diego

Job Title: Bankruptcy Associate Attorney We are seeking a skilled and motivated Bankruptcy Associ...

Apply now

Bilingual Associate Immigration Attorney

USA-FL-Miami

We are a high-volume Immigration Law Firm seeking a bilingual (English and Spanish) Associate Attorn...

Apply now

Part-Time Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

Well-established NYC Boutique Law Firm with national practice based in midtown is looking for a part...

Apply now

Litigation Associate

USA-NY-New York City

Well-established NYC Boutique Law Firm with national practice based in midtown is looking for a liti...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Corporate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate attorney with 5+ yea...

Apply Now

Attorney Needed For Washington Office

USA-DC-Washington

Washington, D.C. office of our client seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of complex litigation and/or ...

Apply Now

Junior Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of our client seeks an experienced junior associate attorney. The candidate wil...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
New York City Law Firm Partner Apprehended in Rockland Sexual Predator Operation
74
Legal News

New York City Law Firm Partner Apprehended in Rockland Sexual Predator Operation
US Supreme Court Reviews Trademark Case Involving Public Figure Names and Likenesses
36
Legal News

US Supreme Court Reviews Trademark Case Involving Public Figure Names and Likenesses
Pronoun Controversy Sparks Division Among Michigan Courts and Legal Parties
61
Legal News

Pronoun Controversy Sparks Division Among Michigan Courts and Legal Parties
Top Law Schools Excel in Omnibus Specialty Rankings Based on US News Data
60
Law Students

Top Law Schools Excel in Omnibus Specialty Rankings Based on US News Data
Gun Control Advocates Engage Law Students to Commit to Not Representing Gun Industry
61
Law Students

Gun Control Advocates Engage Law Students to Commit to Not Representing Gun Industry
Disturbing Emails Reveal ‘Woke’ LA Firm Partners’ Offensive Language towards Women and POC
186
Breaking News

Disturbing Emails Reveal ‘Woke’ LA Firm Partners’ Offensive Language towards Women and POC
US Legal Sector Demonstrates Resilience Despite Layoffs, According to Jobs Report
52
Legal News

US Legal Sector Demonstrates Resilience Despite Layoffs, According to Jobs Report
Clifford Chance Expands Presence in Houston with 10-Partner Team Launch
41
Biglaw

Clifford Chance Expands Presence in Houston with 10-Partner Team Launch
Eckert Seamans Announces Reductions in Business Administrative Professionals Positions
33
Breaking News

Eckert Seamans Announces Reductions in Business Administrative Professionals Positions
Top 5 Companies Recognized for Promoting Women and Diversity
55
Biglaw

Top 5 Companies Recognized for Promoting Women and Diversity

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top