Arnold & Porter Expands Presence in Houston with Addition of Complex Litigation Partner

Arnold & Porter, a renowned international law firm, has recently made an exciting announcement regarding the continued expansion of its Complex Litigation practice in Houston. The firm has welcomed Allissa Pollard as a new partner, further strengthening its presence in the region.



Christopher Odell, the head of Arnold & Porter’s Houston office, expressed his enthusiasm about Pollard’s arrival, stating, “Allissa is a talented and savvy litigator whose versatile skill set will make her a significant addition to our team. Her combination of commercial litigation expertise and deep experience with corporate investigations will help us meet the needs of our clients in Texas and around the world. We are very excited to have Allissa join our growing Houston litigation team.”



Pollard brings a wealth of experience in litigation, arbitration, and investigations to the firm. She has successfully represented companies operating in various industries such as energy, natural resources, chemicals, life sciences, software, and private equity, with a specific focus on Latin America. Her expertise encompasses a wide range of legal matters, including commercial business disputes involving trade secrets, as well as disputes arising from mergers, acquisitions, and commercial contracts. Furthermore, Pollard has extensive experience conducting corporate investigations, particularly concerning cases involving the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and criminal antitrust matters. She has conducted internal investigations in several countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and Spain. Her exceptional legal skills have garnered recognition from Legal 500 in both Latin America and the United States.



In her new role at Arnold & Porter, Pollard expressed her excitement, saying, “Arnold & Porter has a talented trial bench with a strong footprint and integrated platform. I am excited to join the firm’s outstanding roster and collegial team of top-notch litigators.”

One notable aspect of Pollard’s profile is her fluency in Spanish, which further enhances her ability to navigate legal matters in Latin America. She earned her J.D. from the prestigious University of Virginia School of Law and graduated cum laude with a B.A. from Trinity University.



Arnold & Porter has been proactive in expanding its Houston office, with Pollard joining a series of recent high-profile recruits. Since 2020, the firm has welcomed litigation partners Tom Kruse, Ryan Hartman, and Katherine Treistman, further bolstering its litigation capabilities and demonstrating its commitment to providing exceptional legal services in Houston.



The addition of Allissa Pollard to Arnold & Porter’s Complex Litigation practice in Houston signifies the firm’s dedication to offering comprehensive legal solutions to its clients. With her diverse experience and extensive background in handling complex legal disputes, Pollard is well-equipped to contribute to the firm’s exceptional customer service mission. As Arnold & Porter continues to expand its Houston team, it solidifies its position as a leading law firm in the region and reaffirms its commitment to excellence in the field of complex litigation.



