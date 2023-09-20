Lawyers

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer Expands to Boston with Leading Expert Hemmie Chang
Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer Expands to Boston with Top Hire

Hemmie Chang Leads New Boston Office Focusing on Life Sciences and Healthcare

Washington, D.C.-based law firm Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer is making significant strides with its recent expansion into Boston. The firm has announced the establishment of a new office in the city and has secured the services of Hemmie Chang, a prominent legal expert in the life sciences sector. This strategic move reinforces the firm’s commitment to serving the dynamic fields of life sciences and healthcare.

  
Hiring Hemmie Chang as Office Leader

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer has tapped Hemmie Chang, a distinguished professional in the life sciences industry, to lead their newly established Boston office. Hemmie Chang’s impressive track record includes representing esteemed clients such as South Korea’s Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Windgap Medical, and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in high-profile corporate transactions.

A Focus on Life Sciences and Healthcare

Services Offered at the Boston Office

The newly minted Boston office will specialize in various legal services, strongly emphasizing life sciences and healthcare. Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer’s Boston team will provide comprehensive support in areas such as:



  • Life Sciences and Healthcare Transactions
  • Litigation
  • Regulatory Counseling
  • Government Investigations

This strategic focus aligns with the evolving needs of the life sciences and healthcare industries, positioning the firm as a valuable partner for businesses and organizations in these sectors.

A Closer Integration with Boston’s Industries

Arnold & Porter’s Strategic Vision

According to Dan Kracov, co-chair of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer’s life sciences and healthcare regulatory practice, establishing an office in Boston is a pivotal step toward deepening the firm’s involvement in the city’s vibrant life sciences and healthcare sector. This move reflects the firm’s commitment to prominence in these industries.

A Trend of Legal Expansion

Boston’s Attraction to Law Firms

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer is not the only law firm recognizing Boston’s appeal. In recent times, other notable entrants into the city’s legal landscape include D.C.-based Covington & Burling, which inaugurated its Boston office with a team of seven lawyers, including the former chair of the corporate practice at Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky, and Popeo.

With its new Boston office and a team led by Hemmie Chang, Arnold & Porter, Kaye Scholer is poised to significantly impact the legal landscape in the city, offering top-tier legal services in the fields of life sciences and healthcare.

