Clifford Chance Expands Houston Office with Two Additional Partner Hires

Clifford Chance, a renowned international law firm, has recently announced the addition of two highly accomplished partners, Alexandra L. Wilde and Enoch Varner, to its expanding Houston office. The firm officially welcomed the new partners on Monday, marking a significant development in its ongoing strategic growth.



Alexandra L. Wilde brings a wealth of experience to Clifford Chance, having previously worked at Jones Day. Her expertise lies in private equity investments, acquisitions and divestitures, joint ventures, and providing comprehensive corporate advice to clients primarily operating in the energy and infrastructure sector. With her strong background and deep understanding of the industry, Wilde is well-equipped to navigate the complex legal landscape surrounding these areas, assisting clients in making informed decisions and executing successful transactions.



Enoch Varner, the second partner to join the Houston office, joins Clifford Chance from Kirkland & Ellis. Varner’s practice primarily revolves around advising financial investors, private equity firms, and companies on various merger and acquisition transactions. Leveraging his extensive knowledge and expertise, Varner offers invaluable guidance to clients seeking to navigate the intricacies of M&A deals, ensuring optimal outcomes and efficient execution.



The addition of Wilde and Varner to Clifford Chance’s Houston team is part of the firm’s strategic expansion plan, aimed at bolstering its presence in the region and strengthening its ability to serve clients in the dynamic Texas market. By bringing aboard partners with diverse and complementary skill sets, Clifford Chance demonstrates its commitment to delivering comprehensive legal solutions tailored to clients’ specific needs in the energy, infrastructure, and financial sectors.

Clifford Chance’s decision to expand its Houston office is a testament to the city’s growing prominence as a hub for energy, infrastructure, and financial activities. By strategically positioning itself in this dynamic market, the firm aims to capitalize on the abundant opportunities and forge long-lasting relationships with both existing and prospective clients.



Overall, the recruitment of Alexandra L. Wilde and Enoch Varner as partners at Clifford Chance’s Houston office reflects the firm’s commitment to delivering exceptional legal services and its dedication to meeting clients’ evolving needs in the energy, infrastructure, and financial sectors. With their extensive experience and specialized expertise, Wilde and Varner are poised to make significant contributions to the firm’s continued success and growth in the Houston market.

