Biglaw

Paul Hastings LLP Facilitates Nuveen’s Acquisition of Assets from Omni Holding Company
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a recent transaction that underscores their expertise in the real estate sector, Paul Hastings LLP, a premier law firm with a global presence, successfully advised Nuveen in the acquisition of a portfolio of assets from Omni Holding Company. The deal solidifies Nuveen’s position as a key player in the affordable housing market and highlights Paul Hastings’ exceptional legal capabilities in facilitating complex transactions.

The Paul Hastings team, led by Real Estate partner Gerd Alexander, demonstrated their deep understanding of the industry and commitment to delivering optimal outcomes for their clients. The team’s expertise in finance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, restructuring, special situations, litigation, employment, and real estate played a crucial role in the successful execution of this transaction.

Nuveen, a prominent $1.1 trillion asset manager associated with TIAA, recognized the value of partnering with Paul Hastings to navigate the intricacies of acquiring Omni Holding Company’s assets. The acquisition includes Omni’s highly regarded affordable housing capabilities, encompassing development, construction, property management, maintenance, safety technology, and corporate functions. Combining these assets with Nuveen’s existing resources will create a new and enhanced vertically integrated affordable housing asset management business, enabling Nuveen to expand its market presence and offer a comprehensive suite of services to its clients.

  
What
Where


Paul Hastings’ reputation as a leading law firm is built on a foundation of excellence and a commitment to providing superior intellectual capital and execution globally. Their elite teams, which are widely recognized for their proficiency in various practice areas, including finance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, restructuring, special situations, litigation, employment, and real estate, consistently deliver exceptional results for the world’s leading investment banks, asset managers, and corporations.

Don’t leave money on the table. Make sure you’re earning what you’re worth by checking out LawCrossing’s salary surveys.

The firm’s success can be attributed to its exceptional legal prowess and its rich history and track record of achievements. With a legacy dating back several decades, Paul Hastings has established itself as a trusted advisor to numerous high-profile clients, successfully handling intricate legal matters and complex transactions across the globe.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




One example of their notable work is their involvement in a recent high-profile merger between two global corporations. In this transaction, Paul Hastings played a pivotal role in providing strategic legal counsel, ensuring regulatory compliance, and structuring the deal to maximize value for their client. The firm’s ability to navigate the complexities of multi-jurisdictional transactions and their deep understanding of the legal landscape across various industries solidifies their reputation as a go-to law firm for complex cross-border deals.

In addition to their legal acumen, Paul Hastings is renowned for fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity. The firm’s diverse team of legal professionals, including partners, counsel, and associates, boasts a wealth of experience and expertise across various legal disciplines. This diversity of perspectives enables the firm to approach complex legal challenges from different angles, providing clients with comprehensive and innovative solutions tailored to their unique needs.



The commitment to diversity and inclusion is further exemplified by Paul Hastings’ dedication to pro bono work and community service. The firm actively supports various initiatives to promote access to justice and improve the lives of underserved communities. Their attorneys frequently lend their expertise to provide legal services to needy individuals and organizations, showcasing the firm’s unwavering commitment to social responsibility.

Paul Hastings’ dedication to excellence, client-focused approach, and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results make them an excellent choice for businesses seeking legal representation. The firm’s global footprint, combined with their deep industry knowledge and multidisciplinary expertise, positions them as a trusted partner capable of navigating the most complex legal challenges.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Family Law Attorney

USA-TX-Harker Heights

Growing Harker Heights based boutique law firm is currently seeking an associate attorney to join ou...

Apply now

Full-Time Nurse Case Manager

USA-TX-Houston

The Law Offices of Domingo Garcia in Houston is seeking a full-time nurse case manager to assist in ...

Apply now

Environmental Attorney

India-Delhi-Delhi

They focus on environmental rights and laws and may work on projects relating to renewable energy, s...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Liberty

Attorneys advise and represent clients during civil or criminal cases. They provide professional adv...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
311
Law Students

7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals
122
Breaking News

Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals
Proskauer Introduces Fraud Allegation, Accusing Law Firm Executives of Trade Secrets Conspiracy
70
Biglaw

Proskauer Introduces Fraud Allegation, Accusing Law Firm Executives of Trade Secrets Conspiracy
Law Deans Advocate Compromise as LSAT Faces Elimination
155
Law Students

Law Deans Advocate Compromise as LSAT Faces Elimination
Majority of Women Lawyers in BigLaw Would NOT Recommend Legal Careers to Their Daughters
96
Lawyers

Majority of Women Lawyers in BigLaw Would NOT Recommend Legal Careers to Their Daughters
Hunton Andrews Kurth: A Century of Excellence in Legal Services
86
Biglaw

Hunton Andrews Kurth: A Century of Excellence in Legal Services
California Reinforces Its Reputation as the Toughest State to Pass the Bar Exam
137
Law Students

California Reinforces Its Reputation as the Toughest State to Pass the Bar Exam
Morgan Lewis Successfully Resolves $12 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
65
Biglaw

Morgan Lewis Successfully Resolves $12 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
Cravath Implements Layoffs, Reducing U.S. Legal Staff in London
135
Home

Cravath Implements Layoffs, Reducing U.S. Legal Staff in London
Genstar Capital Partners XI Raises Impressive $12.6 Billion with Weil’s Advisory Expertise
61
Biglaw

Genstar Capital Partners XI Raises Impressive $12.6 Billion with Weil’s Advisory Expertise

Legal Career Resources

May 12, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook

Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook: The Employee-Friendly Law Firm with Business Ethics at Its Core “A law firm that treats its employees well is more likely to have satisfied clients and achieve long-term success.” – Harrison Barnes, BCG Attorney Search […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top