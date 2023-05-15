Final Exam at T14 Law School Disrupted by Stabbing Incident

In a shocking turn of events at Columbia Law School, a violent crime took place on the afternoon of May 11 while law students were engrossed in their final exams. The incident, which involved a stabbing, unfolded in the lobby of Jerome L. Greene Hall. Dean Gillian Lester promptly notified the school community through a message, assuring them that the New York Police Department (NYPD) swiftly responded to the incident.



According to NYPD reports, a 62-year-old woman was engaged in a physical altercation with a non-affiliate individual, described as an acquaintance, resulting in multiple stab wounds. The incident occurred at approximately 3:57 p.m. The victim sustained injuries to her right breast, right thigh, right shoulder, neck, and right hand. She was rushed to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital, where she is currently in critical condition.



The NYPD confirmed that a suspect has been taken into custody, and a knife, believed to be the weapon used in the attack, was recovered at the scene. The investigation into the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.



The New York Post provided additional details, reporting that the victim and her attacker were involved in an argument prior to the violent encounter. The assailant brandished the weapon and began assaulting the victim, inflicting several stab wounds. Law enforcement sources revealed the specific locations of the injuries sustained by the victim.

In her message to the students, Dean Lester emphasized that there is no active threat to the law school and expressed gratitude to the public safety personnel for their swift and effective response. She acknowledged the distress and unease caused by such a violent incident and urged members of the community to utilize the resources and support services available at Columbia.



Dean Lester extended the collective concern of the school community to the injured victim, expressing hope for her full and speedy recovery. She assured the students that those who were present in Jerome L. Greene Hall at the time of the incident would receive guidance from Registration Services regarding the completion of their exams.



As final exams conclude at Columbia Law School, the campus community grapples with the shock and aftermath of this disturbing event. The well-being and safety of the students remain a top priority for the institution, which continues to provide support and resources to help them cope with the incident.



The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of campus safety and the need for ongoing efforts to ensure a secure learning environment. The Columbia Law School administration, in collaboration with law enforcement authorities, will continue to investigate the incident thoroughly to gather more information and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.



As the entire Columbia Law School community rallies together, thoughts and well-wishes are extended to the injured woman, with hopes for her swift recovery.



