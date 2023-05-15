Biglaw

Robert Cohen, Davis Polk Partner, to Address Key Securities Issues at 2023 Rocky Mountain Securities Conference
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

At the highly anticipated Colorado Bar Association’s 2023 Rocky Mountain Securities Conference, renowned legal expert and Davis Polk partner Robert Cohen will take the stage as one of the esteemed speakers. The conference, co-sponsored by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Business Law Section of the Colorado Bar Association, and the Colorado Society of Certified Public Accountants, brings together top legal minds to discuss crucial topics shaping the securities landscape.

On May 11, 2023, Robert Cohen will share his insights and expertise on the “Securities and White-Collar Defense” panel. This panel will delve into the strategies leading securities and regulatory investigations practitioners employ in handling criminal defense and enforcement-related litigation for corporations and senior executives. With his wealth of experience, Robert Cohen is well-equipped to provide valuable perspectives on navigating complex legal challenges in securities.

Davis Polk, a premier global law firm, is recognized for its commitment to excellence and its ability to deliver unparalleled legal solutions. With a rich history spanning several decades, the firm has established itself as a trusted advisor to a wide range of clients, including multinational corporations, financial institutions, and government entities. Their exceptional reputation is built on a solid foundation of legal expertise, innovative thinking, and a track record of success.

  
What
Where


Operating across multiple locations, Davis Polk boasts a global network of legal professionals who collaborate seamlessly to address their clients’ complex and evolving needs. The firm’s presence in various jurisdictions enables them to provide comprehensive legal services and navigate the intricacies of different legal systems, ensuring optimal outcomes for their clients.

Build the team of your dreams – submit your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

Beyond their impressive legal capabilities, Davis Polk is committed to fostering a culture of collaboration, inclusivity, and diversity. The firm recognizes that the best legal solutions emerge from diverse perspectives and experiences. By cultivating an environment that values and embraces differences, Davis Polk ensures that their clients receive innovative and comprehensive legal counsel tailored to their unique needs.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Davis Polk’s commitment to excellence extends beyond their client work. The firm is actively involved in pro bono initiatives and community service projects, dedicating their legal expertise to support underserved communities and promote access to justice. Their attorneys regularly volunteer their time and skills to positively impact the lives of individuals and organizations in need.

In addition to their exceptional legal services and community engagement, Davis Polk stands out as an excellent place to do business with and work for. The firm’s commitment to professional development, mentorship programs, and a supportive work environment ensures that their attorneys thrive and reach their full potential. Davis Polk values the well-being and growth of their legal professionals, fostering a culture that promotes collaboration, innovation, and work-life balance.



Clients who choose Davis Polk can be confident that they are partnering with a firm renowned for its legal acumen, integrity, and dedication to achieving the best possible outcomes. The firm’s elite team of legal experts collaborates seamlessly to provide strategic and innovative legal solutions tailored to each client’s specific needs.

In conclusion, Davis Polk’s participation at the Colorado Bar Association’s 2023 Rocky Mountain Securities Conference, along with their rich history, global presence, and commitment to excellence, solidifies their position as a leading law firm. Their exceptional legal services, commitment to diversity and inclusion, community engagement, and supportive work environment make them an excellent choice for clients seeking top-notch legal representation and a firm that values its clients and legal professionals.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Family Law Attorney

USA-TX-Harker Heights

Growing Harker Heights based boutique law firm is currently seeking an associate attorney to join ou...

Apply now

Full-Time Nurse Case Manager

USA-TX-Houston

The Law Offices of Domingo Garcia in Houston is seeking a full-time nurse case manager to assist in ...

Apply now

Environmental Attorney

India-Delhi-Delhi

They focus on environmental rights and laws and may work on projects relating to renewable energy, s...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Liberty

Attorneys advise and represent clients during civil or criminal cases. They provide professional adv...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
311
Law Students

7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals
122
Breaking News

Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals
Proskauer Introduces Fraud Allegation, Accusing Law Firm Executives of Trade Secrets Conspiracy
70
Biglaw

Proskauer Introduces Fraud Allegation, Accusing Law Firm Executives of Trade Secrets Conspiracy
Law Deans Advocate Compromise as LSAT Faces Elimination
155
Law Students

Law Deans Advocate Compromise as LSAT Faces Elimination
Majority of Women Lawyers in BigLaw Would NOT Recommend Legal Careers to Their Daughters
96
Lawyers

Majority of Women Lawyers in BigLaw Would NOT Recommend Legal Careers to Their Daughters
Hunton Andrews Kurth: A Century of Excellence in Legal Services
86
Biglaw

Hunton Andrews Kurth: A Century of Excellence in Legal Services
California Reinforces Its Reputation as the Toughest State to Pass the Bar Exam
137
Law Students

California Reinforces Its Reputation as the Toughest State to Pass the Bar Exam
Morgan Lewis Successfully Resolves $12 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
65
Biglaw

Morgan Lewis Successfully Resolves $12 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
Cravath Implements Layoffs, Reducing U.S. Legal Staff in London
135
Home

Cravath Implements Layoffs, Reducing U.S. Legal Staff in London
Genstar Capital Partners XI Raises Impressive $12.6 Billion with Weil’s Advisory Expertise
61
Biglaw

Genstar Capital Partners XI Raises Impressive $12.6 Billion with Weil’s Advisory Expertise

Legal Career Resources

May 12, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook

Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook: The Employee-Friendly Law Firm with Business Ethics at Its Core “A law firm that treats its employees well is more likely to have satisfied clients and achieve long-term success.” – Harrison Barnes, BCG Attorney Search […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top