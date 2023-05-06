Biglaw

Shearman & Sterling Advises Investcorp Europe in OpSec Group Formation with Orca Holdings Limited
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Shearman & Sterling, a global law firm with a rich history of advising clients on complex legal matters, has recently advised Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in an agreement to form OpSec Group with Orca Holdings Limited. The transaction will result in the global leader in brand protection, OpSec, going public on Nasdaq with an anticipated pro-forma enterprise value of approximately $426 million.

Investcorp Europe, a Cayman Islands special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, or similar business combination. It currently trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker “IVCB.” By combining with Orca Holdings Limited, the newly formed OpSec Group will be positioned to offer its global clients a comprehensive suite of brand protection services.

Shearman & Sterling’s involvement in this transaction showcases the firm’s expertise in advising clients on complex deals involving SPACs and public offerings. The firm’s team of experienced lawyers are committed to providing exceptional legal services and strategic advice to clients, helping them achieve their business objectives.

  
What
Where


Shearman & Sterling is a well-established law firm with a rich history dating back to 1873. The firm has offices in major financial centers worldwide, including New York, London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. Over the years, Shearman & Sterling has built a strong reputation for its expertise in advising clients on complex, cross-border transactions, and disputes.

Submit your resume to LawCrossing today to kick-start your legal career!

The firm’s focus on client service and innovation has helped it become one of the most respected law firms in the world. Shearman & Sterling has been involved in some of the most significant and complex transactions in recent history, advising clients on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, private equity, and other corporate matters.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The firm’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is also noteworthy. Shearman & Sterling is consistently recognized as one of the best law firms for diversity, equity, and inclusion, and has been awarded numerous accolades for its efforts to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace.

Shearman & Sterling’s involvement in this transaction underscores its continued commitment to helping clients navigate complex legal issues and achieve their business goals. The firm’s experience advising clients on SPACs and public offerings, its global presence, and commitment to diversity and inclusion makes it an excellent partner for clients looking for exceptional legal advice and strategic guidance.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Association Attorney

USA-FL-Pompano Beach

Description: Law firm in Pompano Beach with large Community Association practice seeks an Associa...

Apply now

Real Estate Attorney

USA-NJ-Newark

About the job PLEASE NOTE: AT THIS TIME, THE FIRM IS ONLY CONSIDERING APPLICANTS WITH AT LEAST 4 ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Peoria

Description: Miller, Hall & Triggs, LLC seeks an attorney with 1 or more years of experience in t...

Apply now

Administrative Assistant/Legal Secretary

USA-NY-Binghamton

Law Offices of James D. Ward is a small business in Binghamton, NY. Looking for a self motivated, pr...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Attorney

USA-CA-Encino

Encino office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of litig...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scienc...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Charlotte

Charlotte office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scie...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Unlocking Success in Construction and Materials Industry Acquisitions with Shearman & Sterling
40
Biglaw

Unlocking Success in Construction and Materials Industry Acquisitions with Shearman & Sterling
Unveiling the Elite Law Schools Dominating Federal Clerkship Placements – Is Your Alma Mater on the List?
62
Legal News

Unveiling the Elite Law Schools Dominating Federal Clerkship Placements – Is Your Alma Mater on the List?
Montana Law Professor Confirmed as Biden’s Newest 9th Circuit Judge by US Senate
40
Breaking News

Montana Law Professor Confirmed as Biden’s Newest 9th Circuit Judge by US Senate
Whistleblower Exposes Chief Justice Roberts’ Wife’s Lucrative Job, Generating $10M in Commissions
38
Legal News

Whistleblower Exposes Chief Justice Roberts’ Wife’s Lucrative Job, Generating $10M in Commissions
Faegre Drinker Honored as 2023 Law Firm of the Year by Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts Faegre-Drinker
47
Biglaw

Faegre Drinker Honored as 2023 Law Firm of the Year by Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts
Venable LLP Welcomes Back Entertainment Litigation Expert Michael Garfinkel as Partner in Los Angeles Office
50
Biglaw

Venable LLP Welcomes Back Entertainment Litigation Expert Michael Garfinkel as Partner in Los Angeles Office
The Top-Ranked Law Schools That Attract High Demand from Leading U.S. Law Firms
79
Law Students

The Top-Ranked Law Schools That Attract High Demand from Leading U.S. Law Firms
Energizer and Walmart Face Lawsuit Alleging Conspiracy to Inflate Battery Prices
89
Public Interest

Energizer and Walmart Face Lawsuit Alleging Conspiracy to Inflate Battery Prices
Supreme Court Shocker: Landmark Case Unleashes Battle over Federal Government’s Authority
47
Legal News

Supreme Court Shocker: Landmark Case Unleashes Battle over Federal Government’s Authority
California Introduces ‘CARE Court’: Innovative Program for Psychosis Treatment
36
Legal News

California Introduces ‘CARE Court’: Innovative Program for Psychosis Treatment

Legal Career Resources

April 28, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Charisse Hines Law

Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm with an Employee-Friendly Approach and Commitment to Business Ethics Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm That Values Its Employees and Maintains High Ethical Standards “The most successful law firms are those that value their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top