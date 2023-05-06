Shearman & Sterling, a global law firm with a rich history of advising clients on complex legal matters, has recently advised Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in an agreement to form OpSec Group with Orca Holdings Limited. The transaction will result in the global leader in brand protection, OpSec, going public on Nasdaq with an anticipated pro-forma enterprise value of approximately $426 million.

Investcorp Europe, a Cayman Islands special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, or similar business combination. It currently trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker “IVCB.” By combining with Orca Holdings Limited, the newly formed OpSec Group will be positioned to offer its global clients a comprehensive suite of brand protection services.

Shearman & Sterling’s involvement in this transaction showcases the firm’s expertise in advising clients on complex deals involving SPACs and public offerings. The firm’s team of experienced lawyers are committed to providing exceptional legal services and strategic advice to clients, helping them achieve their business objectives.

Shearman & Sterling is a well-established law firm with a rich history dating back to 1873. The firm has offices in major financial centers worldwide, including New York, London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. Over the years, Shearman & Sterling has built a strong reputation for its expertise in advising clients on complex, cross-border transactions, and disputes.

The firm’s focus on client service and innovation has helped it become one of the most respected law firms in the world. Shearman & Sterling has been involved in some of the most significant and complex transactions in recent history, advising clients on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, private equity, and other corporate matters.

The firm’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is also noteworthy. Shearman & Sterling is consistently recognized as one of the best law firms for diversity, equity, and inclusion, and has been awarded numerous accolades for its efforts to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace.

Shearman & Sterling’s involvement in this transaction underscores its continued commitment to helping clients navigate complex legal issues and achieve their business goals. The firm’s experience advising clients on SPACs and public offerings, its global presence, and commitment to diversity and inclusion makes it an excellent partner for clients looking for exceptional legal advice and strategic guidance.

