Holland & Knight Partners Recognized as Leaders in Nashville Post’s In Charge List
Holland & Knight is a leading law firm with over 1,400 lawyers in more than 200 offices around the world. The firm has a rich history dating back to its founding in 1968 when it was established by Chesterfield Smith, who was later elected as the President of the American Bar Association. Since then, Holland & Knight has grown to become one of the largest and most respected law firms in the world.

Recently, five of Holland & Knightâ€™s partners have been named in the 14th edition of Nashville Postâ€™s In Charge list, which is a prestigious recognition of individuals who are pushing the city towards a brighter future. The five partners, Matt Burnstein, Bo Campbell, Rob Harris, James Weaver, and Jennifer Weaver have all been honored in their respective areas of finance, real estate, legal, and healthcare.

Matt Burnstein, a partner in the firmâ€™s Nashville office, has been recognized in the Legal category. Burnstein has extensive experience representing clients in commercial litigation, focusing on financial services and healthcare litigation. He has successfully represented clients in a wide range of cases, including breach of contract, business torts, and securities fraud.

  
What
Where


Bo Campbell, another partner in the Nashville office, has been honored in the Real Estate category. Campbell is a seasoned real estate attorney who advises clients on a wide range of real estate transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, and development. He has represented clients in numerous complex transactions involving commercial, industrial, and residential properties.

Rob Harris, a partner in the firmâ€™s Nashville and Atlanta offices, has been named in the Finance category. Harris is an experienced finance attorney who advises clients on a wide range of matters, including corporate finance, project finance, and structured finance. He has represented clients in numerous complex transactions involving a variety of industries, including healthcare, real estate, and energy.

Jennifer Weaver, a partner in the Nashville office, has been recognized in the Healthcare category. Weaver is a highly regarded healthcare attorney who advises clients on a wide range of regulatory, compliance, and transactional matters. She has extensive experience representing healthcare providers, including hospitals, physician groups, and long-term care providers.

James Weaver, a partner in the firmâ€™s Nashville and Atlanta offices, has been honored in the Real Estate category. Weaver is an experienced real estate attorney who advises clients on a wide range of matters, including acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, and development. He has represented clients in numerous complex transactions involving commercial, industrial, and residential properties.



The inclusion of these five Holland & Knight partners in Nashville Postâ€™s In Charge list is a testament to the firmâ€™s commitment to providing excellent legal services to clients across a wide range of industries. Holland & Knight is known for its deep expertise and client-focused approach, which has helped it become one of the most respected law firms in the world. With over 1,400 lawyers in more than 200 offices, Holland & Knight is well-positioned to help clients navigate the complex legal landscape and achieve their business goals.

