Unlocking Success in Construction and Materials Industry Acquisitions with Shearman & Sterling

Shearman & Sterling, a global law firm providing legal services to corporations, financial institutions, and governments, has recently made headlines for its representation of Granite Construction in acquiring Coast Mountain Resources. The transaction was announced on April 25, 2023, and is expected to boost Granite Construction’s position as one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States.

Founded in 1873, Shearman & Sterling has a rich history of representing clients in complex legal matters. The firm’s expertise spans a wide range of industries, including energy, financial services, healthcare, and technology, to name a few. With offices in 23 cities across the globe, the firm’s international presence is impressive and allows it to provide clients with comprehensive legal services on a global scale.

The acquisition of Coast Mountain Resources is a significant development for Granite Construction, a company that has been a leader in the construction and construction materials industry for over a century. Headquartered in Watsonville, California, Granite Construction is a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. The acquisition of Coast Mountain Resources will add to Granite Construction’s suite of services by including construction aggregate production.

Coast Mountain Resources, based in British Columbia, Canada, is a construction aggregate producer that operates the Bamberton Quarry on Vancouver Island. The quarry is strategically located on the Saanich Inlet’s deep water, making it an ideal location for shipping construction aggregates to customers in the Pacific Northwest.

The Shearman & Sterling team that represented Granite Construction in the acquisition was led by M&A partner Alain Dermarkar, M&A associate Kyle Park, and tax partner Todd Lowther. The team’s M&A and tax law expertise made it the ideal choice to represent Granite Construction in this transaction. With years of experience in complex legal matters, the team was able to provide invaluable guidance and advice throughout the acquisition process.

Shearman & Sterling’s representation of Granite Construction in this acquisition is just one example of the firm’s commitment to providing clients with comprehensive legal services. The firm’s expertise in M&A and tax law is unmatched, and its ability to represent clients in complex legal matters is a testament to its dedication to excellence.

In addition to its impressive portfolio of clients and experience in complex legal matters, Shearman & Sterling is also known for its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The firm’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusivity within the firm and the legal profession as a whole. The committee’s initiatives include mentorship programs, affinity groups, and training sessions designed to promote understanding and acceptance of diverse perspectives.

Overall, Shearman & Sterling’s representation of Granite Construction in the acquisition of Coast Mountain Resources is a significant development for both companies. With Shearman & Sterling’s expertise in M&A and tax law, Granite Construction navigated the acquisition process with confidence and came out on top. The acquisition is a testament to both companies’ commitment to excellence and their dedication to providing clients with the best possible service.

