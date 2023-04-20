Legal News

US Law Firm O’Melveny Makes Rare London Hire with Top Gibson Dunn Finance Partner
O’Melveny & Myers, a prominent U.S. law firm, has announced that it has hired Gregory Campbell, a finance partner from rival firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, to its corporate finance practice in London. The addition of Campbell as a partner is expected to enhance the firm’s finance practice and expand its global reach.

Campbell brings significant experience advising public companies, banks, and private equity and credit funds on cross-border mergers and acquisitions, leveraged financings, and restructuring. In addition, he advises on regulatory concerns, including anti-money laundering and sanction-related matters.

With this hire, Campbell will become the fifth partner at O’Melveny’s London office and the first lateral partner hire since 2015. According to a firm spokesperson, O’Melveny has only one partner in Brussels, which is the firm’s only other European office.

  
The move to hire Campbell comes just one day after O’Melveny announced the return of former Biden White House chief of staff Ron Klain to lead its strategic counseling and crisis management practice. The addition of Campbell and Klain is expected to enhance the firm’s capabilities and broaden its services to clients.

O’Melveny was in merger talks with London-based global law firm Allen & Overy in 2018, which ended a year later. The firm’s recent hires reflect its efforts to expand and strengthen its global presence despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent months, several other law firms have also added finance-focused partners in London, including Eversheds Sutherland, Weil, Gotshal & Manges, McGuireWoods, Clifford Chance, and DLA Piper. These moves reflect the ongoing demand for finance expertise as businesses navigate the pandemic’s economic fallout.

Gibson Dunn, the law firm from which Campbell was hired, has also been active in the legal market, adding two fintech partners from rival firm Paul Hastings in New York earlier this year. However, since January, the Los Angeles-based firm has lost partners to Milbank, Boies Schiller Flexner spinoff Pallas Partners, and Paul Hastings.



Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, law firms continue to seek out top talent to expand their capabilities and offer their clients comprehensive legal services. As businesses navigate an uncertain economic landscape, having access to experienced legal counsel is critical to their success.

