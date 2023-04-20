Home

Convicted Stalker Asserts Free Speech Rights in Case before US Supreme Court
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The US Supreme Court is considering the case of Billy Counterman, a convicted stalker who claims that the thousands of unwanted Facebook messages he sent to singer-songwriter Coles Whalen in Colorado were protected under the First Amendment. Counterman, who was found guilty in a 2017 trial and sentenced to 4-1/2 years in prison, is challenging his conviction under a Colorado stalking law after a state court ruled that his messages were a threat and, therefore, not constitutionally shielded.

During arguments in the case, the justices explored when offensive statements rise to the level of a true threat, which the Supreme Court has long viewed as a type of speech that falls outside of constitutionally protected free speech. The stalking law does not require proof of a speaker’s subjective intent to intimidate. Rather, Counterman was convicted based on a showing that his messages would cause a “reasonable person” serious distress, a so-called objective legal standard.

Counterman has a history of making violent threats to women and was on supervised release from one such federal conviction during the two years he continuously messaged Whalen. Whalen has described the messages from Counterman as life-threatening and life-altering. Counterman’s communications to Whalen included messages that read: “Was that you in the white Jeep?” and “You’re not being good for human relations. Die. Don’t need you.” Others used expletives.

  
What
Where


Whalen said the messages eventually left her paralyzed with fear and anxiety, causing her to cancel shows, turn down career opportunities, apply for a concealed handgun permit and sleep with a light on. In 2016, she discussed her concern about the messages with a family member, who alerted law enforcement. Colorado prosecutors later that year charged Counterman with stalking, which state law defines in part as communication that “would cause a reasonable person to suffer serious emotional distress.”

Don’t let lack of experience hold you back. BCG Attorney Search has entry-level legal job opportunities.

Counterman contends that prosecutors should be required to prove a speaker’s intent to threaten before stripping offending speech of its legally protected status. Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas noted that a speaker’s intent need not be proven in cases involving obscenity, another type of speech outside First Amendment protection. However, some justices questioned whether using a reasonable person standard to assess purported threats might lead to improper convictions. Conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch said, “Reasonable people may deem things harmful, hurtful, threatening, and we’re going to hold people liable willy-nilly for that?”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The First Amendment prohibits the government from enacting laws “abridging the freedom of speech,” but the US Supreme Court has decided that the provision does not protect true threats. Counterman, citing mental illness and delusions, argued his statements were never intended to be threatening and were thus protected speech.

The decision in this case could have significant implications for interpreting the First Amendment’s free speech protections. It remains to be seen whether the Supreme Court will uphold Counterman’s conviction or establish a new legal standard for assessing whether offensive speech constitutes a true threat.



Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Assistant/Paralegal

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Small, busy diversified law firm in Boca Raton seeking a legal assistant/paralegal. This position ca...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Hickey Smith Dodd is seeking a Senior Counsel, Personal Injury Insurance Defense Attorney with signi...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney

USA-FL-Fort Lauderdale

Trial Attorney – South Florida Hickey Smith Dodd, a technology-enabled law firm with a nati...

Apply now

Personal Injury Insurance Defense Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

Personal Injury Defense Associate Attorney – NY/NJ Hickey Smith Dodd, a technology-enabled ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Attorney

USA-CA-Encino

Encino office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of litig...

Apply Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-PA-Plymouth Meeting

Plymouth Meeting office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation attorney wit...

Apply Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trusts and estates attorney ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Massive Layoffs at Top Biglaw Firm: Associates and Staff Cut in Latest Downsizing Move layoffs
74
Breaking News

Massive Layoffs at Top Biglaw Firm: Associates and Staff Cut in Latest Downsizing Move
Suspended Lawyer Refusing to Comply with Ethics Orders Fined $100 Daily for Contempt contempt
91
Home

Suspended Lawyer Refusing to Comply with Ethics Orders Fined $100 Daily for Contempt
US News Ranking Delayed as Law Schools Claim Faulty Job Data Included ranking
155
Law Students

US News Ranking Delayed as Law Schools Claim Faulty Job Data Included
Lawyers on the Brink: Shocking NJ Report Reveals Alarming Mental Health Crisis in the Legal Profession lawyer brink
104
Law Students

Lawyers on the Brink: Shocking NJ Report Reveals Alarming Mental Health Crisis in the Legal Profession
Federal Circuit Chief Moore’s Bold Move to Remove Judge Newman from Seat – Here’s What Happened judge removal
129
Legal News

Federal Circuit Chief Moore’s Bold Move to Remove Judge Newman from Seat – Here’s What Happened
BigLaw Firm Attributes Associate Job Cuts to Performance Evaluations job exposure
75
Breaking News

BigLaw Firm Attributes Associate Job Cuts to Performance Evaluations
Former Judge of Purdue and Sears Bankruptcy Cases to Join Skadden Law Firm skadden
60
Home

Former Judge of Purdue and Sears Bankruptcy Cases to Join Skadden Law Firm
Ropes & Gray Expands in New York with Addition of IP Transactions Partner ropes
79
Biglaw

Ropes & Gray Expands in New York with Addition of IP Transactions Partner
Federal Circuit Chief Moore Shocks Legal Community with Bold Move to Unseat Judge Newman judge
103
Legal News

Federal Circuit Chief Moore Shocks Legal Community with Bold Move to Unseat Judge Newman
Shearman & Sterling Implements Further Staff Reductions in Latest Cost-Cutting Move Shearman & Sterling
150
Breaking News

Shearman & Sterling Implements Further Staff Reductions in Latest Cost-Cutting Move

Legal Career Resources

April 20, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Jones Walker LLP

Jones Walker LLP: Your Trusted Legal Partner for Growth, Learning, and Work-Life Balance Jones Walker LLP is a law firm providing expert legal services for many years. The firm is dedicated to helping clients navigate complex legal matters with ease. […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top