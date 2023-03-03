South Carolina Murdaugh Murder Trial Juror Dismissed for Engaging in Outside Conversations

A juror in the murder trial of Richard “Alex” Murdaugh in South Carolina was dismissed by Judge Clifton Newman on Thursday due to “improper conversations” with individuals not involved in the case.



The juror was replaced with an alternate as the defense team prepared for their closing arguments, representing their last opportunity to persuade the jury that their client was not responsible for killing his wife and youngest son.



In open court, Judge Newman acknowledged that the conversations were not extensive but noted that the juror had expressed her opinion regarding the evidence presented in the trial. He commended the juror for her attentiveness and performance but emphasized the need to uphold the integrity of the process and ensure fairness to all parties involved.



What

Where

Search Jobs

The judge clarified that he was not accusing the juror of intentional wrongdoing but had decided to replace her with another juror.



The juror’s dismissal on Thursday added another twist to the complicated trial, further prolonging the legal proceedings. It remains to be seen how the replacement of the juror will affect the jury’s decision and the outcome of the case.



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More