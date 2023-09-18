Legal Layoff News

Ex-Twitter Employees Secure Negotiations with Elon Musk’s X
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Former Twitter workers’ legal battle for unpaid severance prompts Elon Musk’s company to return to the table

Legal Victory Spurs Negotiations

Lawyers representing many former Twitter employees who have filed lawsuits for unpaid severance have achieved a significant breakthrough. Their efforts have brought Elon Musk and his company, Twitter (now known as X), back to the negotiation table.

  
What
Where


Leaked Memo Reveals Twitter’s Desire for Mediation

A confidential memo from the legal team advocating for former Twitter employees disclosed that Twitter (X) has expressed a keen interest in pursuing mediation to address the plaintiffs’ numerous claims.

Musk’s Takeover Triggers Mass Layoffs

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter triggered a series of mass layoffs, culminating in the termination of most of the workforce. This left X with a workforce of around 1,500, contrasting the previous 8,000 employees.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.



Lawsuits Galore: Violations, Discrimination, and Unpaid Severance

As the layoffs unfolded, a wave of lawsuits ensued, with thousands of former employees suing their former employer. These lawsuits encompassed various issues, including alleged violations of California’s WARN Act, claims of layoff discrimination, and assertions of unpaid contractual severance payments amounting to $500 million.

Ignoring Arbitration Claims Adds to Twitter’s Woes

Twitter faced additional scrutiny for allegedly disregarding arbitration claims filed by employees seeking their severance and resolution of other grievances. By the end of the previous month, Twitter (X) had confirmed more than 2,000 arbitration claims against them, resulting in substantial filing fees.

A Ten-Month Battle Yields Success

Despite the escalating costs and challenges, attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, representing the plaintiffs, celebrated a significant victory. After ten months of relentless legal pressure, Twitter (X) agreed to return to the negotiation table.

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Law Firm’s Extensive Legal Actions

Liss-Riordan’s Boston-based law firm has spearheaded nearly 2,000 arbitration cases against X. In addition, they have launched a dozen class-action lawsuits aimed at compelling Musk’s social media platform to participate in negotiations.

Demand for Additional Severance Pay and Legal Redress

The law firm firmly asserts that all employees employed at Twitter before Elon Musk’s acquisition and who lost their jobs are entitled to additional severance pay. They also suggest that many other legal claims are yet to be addressed.

Arbitration Set for December

The arbitration proceedings are scheduled to commence in December. However, uncertainties persist regarding Musk and X’s financial capability to cover filing fees and potential settlements, given the reported continued losses since Musk’s takeover. Attempts to elicit a response from X regarding their decision to re-engage in negotiations have gone unanswered.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Attorney – (Remote/Hybrid – Orlando, FL)

USA-FL-Orlando

Liebler, Gonzalez & Portuondo’s Orlando office is looking for an Associate Attorney to join ou...

Apply now

Associate Attorney – Insurance Defense (Remote – FL/GA)

USA-GA-Atlanta

Liebler, Gonzalez & Portuondo is looking for an Associate Attorney to join our insurance practice gr...

Apply now

Full-Time Nurse Case Manager

USA-TX-Houston

The Law Offices of Domingo Garcia in Houston is seeking a full-time nurse case manager to assist in ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney, Construction Litigation

USA-FL-Coral Gables

Taylor Corwin & Van Cleaf, PLLC, a construction law firm in Coral Gables, is seeking an associate-le...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

First-Party Property Attorney

USA-FL-Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks first-party property attor...

Apply Now

First-Party Property Attorney

USA-FL-Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks first-party property attor...

Apply Now

Land Use Partner

USA-CA-Irvine

Irvine office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a land use partner ideally with ext...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Binance US CEO Brian Shroder Departs Amid Ongoing Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Binance US CEO Brian Shroder Departs Amid Ongoing Challenges
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher Modifies Diversity Scholarship Criteria
Law Students

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher Modifies Diversity Scholarship Criteria
NextGen Bar Exam: A Shorter Path to Legal Competence
Law Students

NextGen Bar Exam: A Shorter Path to Legal Competence
California Community Colleges Face Funding Challenges as COVID Relief Funds Dry Up
Law Students

California Community Colleges Face Funding Challenges as COVID Relief Funds Dry Up
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison Bolsters Private Equity Practice with Key Partner Hires
Legal News

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison Bolsters Private Equity Practice with Key Partner Hires
Google Faces Major Antitrust Trial in the U.S.
Breaking News

Google Faces Major Antitrust Trial in the U.S.
Susan L. Shin Joins Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as Partner in New York
Lawyers

Susan L. Shin Joins Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as Partner in New York
Thomas Girardi Faces Competency Hearing Amidst Wire Fraud Charges
Legal News

Thomas Girardi Faces Competency Hearing Amidst Wire Fraud Charges
Elena Kagan to Headline Notre Dame Forum 2023: The Future of Democracy
Law Students

Elena Kagan to Headline Notre Dame Forum 2023: The Future of Democracy
US Federal Court Rejects Mark Meadows’ Bid to Transfer Georgia Charges
Legal News

US Federal Court Rejects Mark Meadows’ Bid to Transfer Georgia Charges

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top