Hollywood Law Firm Undergoes Transformation: Introducing Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Feldman, Rogal, Shikora & Clark

One of Hollywood’s premier boutique law firms, established in 1992 as Lichter Grossman, is changing its name and expanding its leadership. The firm will now officially be recognized as Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Feldman, Rogal, Shikora & Clark.

New Names on the Door: Melissa Rogal and Jonathan Shikora Rise to Prominence

The name change accompanies the promoting of two accomplished individuals within the firm, Melissa Rogal and Jonathan Shikora, who have now earned their place on the masthead. This transactional firm boasts a high-profile clientele, including Viola Davis, Juno Temple, George Clooney, Connie Nielsen, Michael Cera, Rian Johnson, Barry Jenkins, and Steven Soderbergh.

Whether you’re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Firm’s Leadership Speaks Out

Managing partner Jamie Feldman expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, “We are overjoyed that Melissa and Jonathan are adding their names to our door.” He emphasized their stellar legal expertise, passionate client advocacy, and recognition as innovative dealmakers and leaders in the entertainment law community. Feldman added, “They have contributed immeasurably to our firm’s growth and reputation over the years, and we could not be more excited to begin this next chapter together.”

Melissa Rogal, now a partner at LGNFRS&C, expressed her honor and gratitude, stating, “I’m proud to be part of a team with an unwavering commitment to our clients’ success.” Jonathan Shikora, a new addition to the letterhead, shared his excitement for the firm’s future, expressing pride in joining such an esteemed group of lawyers.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Meet the Partners: Rogal and Shikora

Melissa Rogal, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the NYU School of Law, has been a partner at the firm for many years. Jonathan Shikora, an alumnus of the University of Wisconsin for undergraduate and law school, has also been a long-standing partner. Both extensively work with creators and talent in the TV, film, and new media spaces.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More