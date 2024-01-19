Breaking News

Hollywood Law Firm Undergoes Transformation: Introducing Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Feldman, Rogal, Shikora & Clark
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

One of Hollywood’s premier boutique law firms, established in 1992 as Lichter Grossman, is changing its name and expanding its leadership. The firm will now officially be recognized as Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Feldman, Rogal, Shikora & Clark.

New Names on the Door: Melissa Rogal and Jonathan Shikora Rise to Prominence

The name change accompanies the promoting of two accomplished individuals within the firm, Melissa Rogal and Jonathan Shikora, who have now earned their place on the masthead. This transactional firm boasts a high-profile clientele, including Viola Davis, Juno Temple, George Clooney, Connie Nielsen, Michael Cera, Rian Johnson, Barry Jenkins, and Steven Soderbergh.

Whether you’re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

  
What
Where


Firm’s Leadership Speaks Out

Managing partner Jamie Feldman expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, “We are overjoyed that Melissa and Jonathan are adding their names to our door.” He emphasized their stellar legal expertise, passionate client advocacy, and recognition as innovative dealmakers and leaders in the entertainment law community. Feldman added, “They have contributed immeasurably to our firm’s growth and reputation over the years, and we could not be more excited to begin this next chapter together.”

Melissa Rogal, now a partner at LGNFRS&C, expressed her honor and gratitude, stating, “I’m proud to be part of a team with an unwavering commitment to our clients’ success.” Jonathan Shikora, a new addition to the letterhead, shared his excitement for the firm’s future, expressing pride in joining such an esteemed group of lawyers.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Meet the Partners: Rogal and Shikora

Melissa Rogal, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the NYU School of Law, has been a partner at the firm for many years. Jonathan Shikora, an alumnus of the University of Wisconsin for undergraduate and law school, has also been a long-standing partner. Both extensively work with creators and talent in the TV, film, and new media spaces.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Boeing Faces Class-Action Lawsuit After Emergency Landing
Legal News

Boeing Faces Class-Action Lawsuit After Emergency Landing
U.S. Supreme Court to Review Starbucks Challenge on Employee Rehiring
Legal News

U.S. Supreme Court to Review Starbucks Challenge on Employee Rehiring
U.S. Federal Judge Approves $26 Million Payout in Landmark Google Antitrust Settlement
Legal News

U.S. Federal Judge Approves $26 Million Payout in Landmark Google Antitrust Settlement
State Bar of California Contemplates Reduction in Bar Exam Locations to Cut Costs
Law Students

State Bar of California Contemplates Reduction in Bar Exam Locations to Cut Costs
Law School Admission Council Pilots Inclusive Program to Address Diversity Concerns Post-Harvard Decision
Law Students

Law School Admission Council Pilots Inclusive Program to Address Diversity Concerns Post-Harvard Decision
Morgan Stanley Settles Block Trading Charges with $249.4 Million Payment
Legal News

Morgan Stanley Settles Block Trading Charges with $249.4 Million Payment
Dinsmore & Shohl Expands Presence in Texas with Houston Office
Legal News

Dinsmore & Shohl Expands Presence in Texas with Houston Office
Retrial Ordered Due to Lawyer’s Repeated Sleepiness
Lawyers

Retrial Ordered Due to Lawyer’s Repeated Sleepiness
Federal Appeals Court to Revisit Maryland’s Handgun Licensing Requirements
Legal News

Federal Appeals Court to Revisit Maryland’s Handgun Licensing Requirements
Kellye Testy to Assume Leadership Role at the Association of American Law Schools
Law Students

Kellye Testy to Assume Leadership Role at the Association of American Law Schools

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top