Ron Klain to Join Airbnb as Chief Legal Officer
Airbnb made a significant announcement on Monday, revealing that Ron Klain, former Chief of Staff to President Biden, is set to join the company as its Chief Legal Officer starting next year. This move marks a strategic addition to Airbnb’s executive team, bringing in a seasoned professional with a track record of strategic thinking and operational excellence.

Brian Chesky’s Enthusiastic Welcome

Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of Airbnb, expressed his excitement about the new addition to the team. Chesky praised Klain as a “big-picture strategic thinker” and a “highly skilled operator.” He emphasized Klain’s intelligence, excellent judgment, and compassionate nature, stating that Klain is the perfect fit for their team.

Klain’s Impressive Background

At the age of 62, Klain has an extensive history of public service, serving as President Biden’s top adviser from the beginning of his presidency in 2021 until late January of the current year. During this time, Klain was pivotal in the White House’s negotiations on key legislative matters, including the Inflation Reduction Act and the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Klain has a longstanding association with President Biden, having previously served as Biden’s chief counsel during his tenure as the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He also was chief of staff when Biden became vice president in the Obama administration.

Return to the Private Sector and Decision to Join Airbnb

In April, it was announced that Klain would rejoin the global law firm Oâ€™Melveny & Myers as a partner. However, in a surprising turn of events, Klain decided to join Airbnb. The company highlighted Klain’s experience in the private legal sector, particularly his representation of numerous technology and marketplace businesses in complex litigation.

Expressing his thoughts on the move, Klain stated, “I had planned to finish my career at Oâ€™Melveny & Myers, but the opportunity to work for Brian [Chesky] and join his incredible executive team was impossible to pass up.” Klain expressed his belief in the importance of travel for creating connections and cultural understanding, expressing his honor at joining the property rental giant.

Commencement of Role

According to the company’s announcement, Ron Klain is expected to start his role as Chief Legal Officer at Airbnb in January. This move follows the trend of prominent political figures transitioning to roles in major technology companies. Jay Carney, former White House press secretary under President Obama, joined Airbnb as the head of policy in September 2022 after leaving Amazon.



This strategic addition of Ron Klain to Airbnb’s leadership team underscores the company’s commitment to leveraging experienced professionals to navigate legal complexities and drive the company’s success in the evolving landscape of the sharing economy.

