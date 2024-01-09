Legal News

Google Faces Federal Jury in Boston Over AI Patent Infringement Allegations
Alphabet’s Google is set to appear before a federal jury in Boston on Tuesday to defend itself against accusations of patent infringement related to the processors it employs for artificial intelligence (AI) technology in its essential products. The trial involves Singular Computing, founded by Massachusetts-based computer scientist Joseph Bates. He claims that Google copied his technology to support AI features in Google Search, Gmail, Google Translate, and other services.

Singular’s Allegations and Monetary Damages

Singular Computing alleges that Google utilized Bates’ technology without proper authorization and seeks up to $7 billion in monetary damages. This amount is noteworthy as it exceeds U.S. history’s most significant patent infringement award. Google, in response, has dismissed Singular’s claims, with spokesperson Jose Castaneda labeling Singular’s patents as “dubious.” Castaneda emphasized that Google independently developed its processors over many years and expressed confidence in setting the record straight in court.

Google’s Independent Development and Response

Google’s court filing contends that Singular’s accusations lack merit, asserting that the company’s processors operate differently from Bates’ patented technology and, therefore, the patents are invalid. The company maintains that its engineers had reservations about the technology shared by Bates and explicitly rejected it for the applications Google was developing. Google’s spokesperson, Castaneda, conveyed the company’s eagerness to present its case and clarify its position during the trial.

Singular’s Claims Regarding Tensor Processing Units

Singular’s initial complaint, filed in 2019, alleges that Bates shared his computer-processing innovations with Google between 2010 and 2014. Singular asserts that Google’s Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), introduced in 2016 to enhance the tech giant’s AI capabilities, copied Bates’ technology and infringed upon two patents. The lawsuit contends that the architecture discovered by Bates allows for greater processing power and has revolutionized AI training and inference.

The Evolution of Google’s Processing Units and Violation Claims

Google introduced its processing units 2016, powering AI functions such as speech recognition, content generation, and ad recommendation. Singular claims that versions 2 and 3 of the units, introduced in 2017 and 2018, violate its patent rights. The trial, expected to last two to three weeks, will delve into the intricacies of the technology, exploring whether Google’s processors replicate Bates’ innovations.

Parallel Proceedings: U.S. Appeals Court Involvement

In a parallel development, a U.S. appeals court in Washington is set to hear arguments on Tuesday regarding the validity of Singular’s patents in a separate case. Google appealed this case from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, seeking to invalidate Singular’s patents.



