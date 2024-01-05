U.S. Legal Services Sector Hits Record Employment High with 4,500 Jobs Added in December

The legal services sector in the United States is poised to set a new employment record, with an impressive addition of 4,500 jobs in December, as reported by data from the Labor Department released on Friday. The surge in employment has propelled the total number of jobs in the legal sector to 1,190,500, according to preliminary seasonally adjusted figures disclosed by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This category encompasses various legal professionals, with lawyers constituting the majority, along with paralegals and assistants, as indicated by Labor Department statistics.

Unprecedented Growth Surpasses Previous Records

The December employment figure reflects robust growth and surpasses the sector’s prior record of 1,187,900 jobs recorded in July 2022, though these numbers remain subject to potential downward revisions.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Contrary to Expectations, U.S. Legal Employment Continues Upward Trajectory

While the overall employment landscape in the U.S. exceeded expectations with more hires than anticipated in December, coupled with a solid rise in wages, this development has cast doubt on the financial market’s expectation of the Federal Reserve initiating interest rate cuts in March.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Decade-Long Ascension in U.S. Legal Employment

Over the past decade, U.S. legal employment has consistently displayed an upward trajectory, despite occasional declines, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Notably, the legal sector experienced a setback during the COVID-19 pandemic, shedding 68,900 jobs within a month. However, since October 2021, the number of jobs in the U.S. legal sector has not only rebounded but surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Resilient Growth Amidst Challenges

Remarkably, the recent surge in legal sector employment contrasts with an extended decline in one of the critical drivers of legal servicesâ€”corporate mergers and acquisitions. Global M&A activity plummeted to its lowest level in a decade in 2023, as reported by Dealogic. Despite this, legal employment has managed to grow, underscoring the resilience of the sector. Bankers and lawyers are optimistic about a potential pickup in M&A activity as overall economic conditions improve.

The U.S. legal services sector’s record-breaking employment figures in December not only signify a resilient rebound from pandemic-related setbacks but also highlight the sector’s ability to thrive amidst challenges, positioning it for continued growth in the foreseeable future.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More