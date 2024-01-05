Breaking News

U.S. Legal Services Sector Hits Record Employment High with 4,500 Jobs Added in December
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The legal services sector in the United States is poised to set a new employment record, with an impressive addition of 4,500 jobs in December, as reported by data from the Labor Department released on Friday. The surge in employment has propelled the total number of jobs in the legal sector to 1,190,500, according to preliminary seasonally adjusted figures disclosed by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This category encompasses various legal professionals, with lawyers constituting the majority, along with paralegals and assistants, as indicated by Labor Department statistics.

Unprecedented Growth Surpasses Previous Records

The December employment figure reflects robust growth and surpasses the sector’s prior record of 1,187,900 jobs recorded in July 2022, though these numbers remain subject to potential downward revisions.

  
What
Where


Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Contrary to Expectations, U.S. Legal Employment Continues Upward Trajectory

While the overall employment landscape in the U.S. exceeded expectations with more hires than anticipated in December, coupled with a solid rise in wages, this development has cast doubt on the financial market’s expectation of the Federal Reserve initiating interest rate cuts in March.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Decade-Long Ascension in U.S. Legal Employment

Over the past decade, U.S. legal employment has consistently displayed an upward trajectory, despite occasional declines, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Notably, the legal sector experienced a setback during the COVID-19 pandemic, shedding 68,900 jobs within a month. However, since October 2021, the number of jobs in the U.S. legal sector has not only rebounded but surpassed pre-pandemic levels.



Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Resilient Growth Amidst Challenges

Remarkably, the recent surge in legal sector employment contrasts with an extended decline in one of the critical drivers of legal servicesâ€”corporate mergers and acquisitions. Global M&A activity plummeted to its lowest level in a decade in 2023, as reported by Dealogic. Despite this, legal employment has managed to grow, underscoring the resilience of the sector. Bankers and lawyers are optimistic about a potential pickup in M&A activity as overall economic conditions improve.

The U.S. legal services sector’s record-breaking employment figures in December not only signify a resilient rebound from pandemic-related setbacks but also highlight the sector’s ability to thrive amidst challenges, positioning it for continued growth in the foreseeable future.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Legal Battles Loom as Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation Enters Crucial Phase
Legal News

Legal Battles Loom as Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation Enters Crucial Phase
Ohio Supreme Court Issues Controversial Ruling on Former U.S. Prosecutor’s Misconduct
Lawyers

Ohio Supreme Court Issues Controversial Ruling on Former U.S. Prosecutor’s Misconduct
The Impact of Generative AI on the Legal Landscape: A Glimpse into 2024
Law Students

The Impact of Generative AI on the Legal Landscape: A Glimpse into 2024
McKinsey & Co Agrees to $78 Million Settlement in Opioid Epidemic Case
Legal News

McKinsey & Co Agrees to $78 Million Settlement in Opioid Epidemic Case
Global Tax Authorities and Multinationals Set for Legal Battles in 2024
Legal News

Global Tax Authorities and Multinationals Set for Legal Battles in 2024
Maine Disqualifies Trump from Primary Ballot Over Capitol Attack
Legal News

Maine Disqualifies Trump from Primary Ballot Over Capitol Attack
Google Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Secret Internet Tracking
Legal News

Google Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Secret Internet Tracking
Yale Law School’s Bold Move Sparks National Debate on U.S. News Rankings
Law Students

Yale Law School’s Bold Move Sparks National Debate on U.S. News Rankings
Harvard University’s Political Donations Revealed: Democrats Dominate in 2024 Cycle
Breaking News

Harvard University’s Political Donations Revealed: Democrats Dominate in 2024 Cycle
New York Lawmaker Introduces Controversial Bill Affecting Religious-Owned Establishments
Legal News

New York Lawmaker Introduces Controversial Bill Affecting Religious-Owned Establishments

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top