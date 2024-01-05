New York City Files Lawsuit Against 17 Bus Companies Over Alleged Illegal Transport of Migrants

New York City has taken legal action against 17 bus companies, accusing them of unlawfully transporting over 33,000 migrants from Texas to the city. The lawsuit, filed on Thursday in a New York state court in Manhattan, seeks $708 million. This amount represents the costs the city claims to have incurred over the past two years in providing shelter and services to the migrants.

Allegations Against Charter Bus Companies

Despite the severity of the accusations, the state of Texas is not a defendant in the lawsuit. Instead, New York City has named 17 charter bus companies that had contracts with Texas to transport migrants, most of which are based in the state. Unfortunately, due to the companies’ small size, immediate contact with their press relations offices proved challenging.

The heart of the matter lies in the accusation that these bus companies violated a 19th-century New York law. This law mandates that anyone transporting a “needy person” likely to seek government assistance to New York from another state must cover their expenses.

Millions Earned Knowingly Transporting Migrants

According to the lawsuit, these companies knowingly transported migrants who would require shelter and services, having earned millions of dollars in the process. Moreover, it is alleged that the companies extended their operations beyond New York City, transporting tens of thousands of migrants to other U.S. cities, including Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Violation of Mayor’s Order and Political Context

The legal action claims that some of these companies breached an order from New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The order required bus operators to notify the city if they were carrying 10 or more passengers likely to seek emergency shelter.

The lawsuit is set against the backdrop of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s controversial decision in 2022 to send buses of migrants to several Democrat-led cities, including New York. This move was a response to the escalating numbers of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Abbott has consistently criticized President Joe Biden’s handling of the situation and has implemented measures to deter illegal migration.

Abbott Responds: Lawsuit Baseless, Migrants’ Constitutional Rights

In response to the legal action, Governor Abbott has labeled New York City’s lawsuit as baseless. He contends that every migrant transported to New York City did so voluntarily and with the authorization of the Biden Administration, emphasizing migrants’ constitutional right to travel across the country.

This legal clash adds another layer to the ongoing debate over immigration policies and responsibilities, with both sides presenting contrasting perspectives on the legality and motivations behind the transportation of migrants from Texas to various U.S. cities.

