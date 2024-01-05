Legal News

New York City Files Lawsuit Against 17 Bus Companies Over Alleged Illegal Transport of Migrants
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

New York City has taken legal action against 17 bus companies, accusing them of unlawfully transporting over 33,000 migrants from Texas to the city. The lawsuit, filed on Thursday in a New York state court in Manhattan, seeks $708 million. This amount represents the costs the city claims to have incurred over the past two years in providing shelter and services to the migrants.

Allegations Against Charter Bus Companies

Despite the severity of the accusations, the state of Texas is not a defendant in the lawsuit. Instead, New York City has named 17 charter bus companies that had contracts with Texas to transport migrants, most of which are based in the state. Unfortunately, due to the companies’ small size, immediate contact with their press relations offices proved challenging.

  
What
Where


The heart of the matter lies in the accusation that these bus companies violated a 19th-century New York law. This law mandates that anyone transporting a “needy person” likely to seek government assistance to New York from another state must cover their expenses.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Millions Earned Knowingly Transporting Migrants

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




According to the lawsuit, these companies knowingly transported migrants who would require shelter and services, having earned millions of dollars in the process. Moreover, it is alleged that the companies extended their operations beyond New York City, transporting tens of thousands of migrants to other U.S. cities, including Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Violation of Mayor’s Order and Political Context



The legal action claims that some of these companies breached an order from New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The order required bus operators to notify the city if they were carrying 10 or more passengers likely to seek emergency shelter.

The lawsuit is set against the backdrop of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s controversial decision in 2022 to send buses of migrants to several Democrat-led cities, including New York. This move was a response to the escalating numbers of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Abbott has consistently criticized President Joe Biden’s handling of the situation and has implemented measures to deter illegal migration.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Abbott Responds: Lawsuit Baseless, Migrants’ Constitutional Rights

In response to the legal action, Governor Abbott has labeled New York City’s lawsuit as baseless. He contends that every migrant transported to New York City did so voluntarily and with the authorization of the Biden Administration, emphasizing migrants’ constitutional right to travel across the country.

This legal clash adds another layer to the ongoing debate over immigration policies and responsibilities, with both sides presenting contrasting perspectives on the legality and motivations behind the transportation of migrants from Texas to various U.S. cities.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Legal Battles Loom as Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation Enters Crucial Phase
Legal News

Legal Battles Loom as Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation Enters Crucial Phase
Ohio Supreme Court Issues Controversial Ruling on Former U.S. Prosecutor’s Misconduct
Lawyers

Ohio Supreme Court Issues Controversial Ruling on Former U.S. Prosecutor’s Misconduct
The Impact of Generative AI on the Legal Landscape: A Glimpse into 2024
Law Students

The Impact of Generative AI on the Legal Landscape: A Glimpse into 2024
McKinsey & Co Agrees to $78 Million Settlement in Opioid Epidemic Case
Legal News

McKinsey & Co Agrees to $78 Million Settlement in Opioid Epidemic Case
Global Tax Authorities and Multinationals Set for Legal Battles in 2024
Legal News

Global Tax Authorities and Multinationals Set for Legal Battles in 2024
Maine Disqualifies Trump from Primary Ballot Over Capitol Attack
Legal News

Maine Disqualifies Trump from Primary Ballot Over Capitol Attack
Google Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Secret Internet Tracking
Legal News

Google Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Secret Internet Tracking
Yale Law School’s Bold Move Sparks National Debate on U.S. News Rankings
Law Students

Yale Law School’s Bold Move Sparks National Debate on U.S. News Rankings
Harvard University’s Political Donations Revealed: Democrats Dominate in 2024 Cycle
Breaking News

Harvard University’s Political Donations Revealed: Democrats Dominate in 2024 Cycle
New York Lawmaker Introduces Controversial Bill Affecting Religious-Owned Establishments
Legal News

New York Lawmaker Introduces Controversial Bill Affecting Religious-Owned Establishments

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top