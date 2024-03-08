Legal Jobs

U.S. Legal Services Sector Rebounds with 2,700 New Jobs in February
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The legal services sector in the United States experienced a notable resurgence in February, adding 2,700 jobs, according to recent data released by the U.S. Labor Department. This positive uptick follows a slight dip in employment figures observed at the beginning of the year.

Steady Growth Continues

Preliminary seasonally adjusted data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the total employment in the legal sector reached 1,192,600 jobs in February. This figure indicates a promising trajectory, with the sector approaching its record high of 1,193,500 jobs reported in December.

Upward Revisions and Positive Trends

Furthermore, January’s job statistics received an upward revision, indicating an initial count of 1,187,800 jobs, which was revised to 1,189,900 jobs. This adjustment underscores a continued positive trend in the legal employment landscape.

  
What
Where


Diverse Workforce Composition

The Labor Department’s comprehensive count encompasses various legal professionals working in law firms, corporations, and other entities of all sizes. This includes roles such as paralegals and assistants, with lawyers constituting the majority of the workforce, as highlighted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Broader Economic Context

While the legal sector displayed resilience and growth, the broader economy witnessed an acceleration in job creation. However, revisions to employment data from the preceding months, coupled with a rise in the unemployment rate to 3.9%, the highest in two years, suggested a potential slowdown in the overall labor market.

Long-Term Trends and Recovery

The U.S. legal employment sector navigated significant challenges in the past, particularly during the Great Recession, experiencing a prolonged decline. It wasn’t until 2014 that the sector began a steady resurgence. However, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 led to another sharp decline before a rapid rebound. Remarkably, the industry not only recovered but also surpassed its pre-crisis peak in 2022, marking a significant milestone in its recovery journey.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Trademark Paralegal

USA-MI-Detroit

Perform high quality, billable work Correspond with foreign associates regarding searching, filing, ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Federal Judge Denies Authors’ Request to Block OpenAI Defense in Copyright Infringement Cases
Legal News

Federal Judge Denies Authors’ Request to Block OpenAI Defense in Copyright Infringement Cases
U.S. Appeals Court Temporarily Allows Texas Law Targeting Border Crossings
Legal News

U.S. Appeals Court Temporarily Allows Texas Law Targeting Border Crossings
Massachusetts Air National Guard Member Pleads Guilty to Serious Security Breach
Legal News

Massachusetts Air National Guard Member Pleads Guilty to Serious Security Breach
JetBlue and Spirit Airlines Terminate $3.8 Billion Merger Deal
Legal News

JetBlue and Spirit Airlines Terminate $3.8 Billion Merger Deal
Alabama Lawmakers Rush to Protect In Vitro Fertilization Services
Legal News

Alabama Lawmakers Rush to Protect In Vitro Fertilization Services
Missouri Student Loan Agency Faces Legal Firestorm Amid Allegations of Mismanagement
Breaking News

Missouri Student Loan Agency Faces Legal Firestorm Amid Allegations of Mismanagement
Yale University to Require Standardized Test Scores for Admissions
Law Students

Yale University to Require Standardized Test Scores for Admissions
Microsoft’s Global Diversity & Inclusion Report Unveils Pay Disparities
Legal News

Microsoft’s Global Diversity & Inclusion Report Unveils Pay Disparities
Austin Businessman Arrested on Felony Arson and Burglary Charges
Legal News

Austin Businessman Arrested on Felony Arson and Burglary Charges
E-Discovery Rules Challenged by Emerging Technologies and Legal Precedents
Legal Technology News

E-Discovery Rules Challenged by Emerging Technologies and Legal Precedents

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top