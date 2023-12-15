Aspiring Law Students Challenge Adversity: A Shift in Application Trends Revealed

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Courtâ€™s decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, recent data from the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) defies expectations. Despite concerns following the ruling, there is a notable increase in law school applications, particularly from students of color.

Encouraging Trends Across Ethnic Categories

Released on Thursday, the LSAC data reveals a positive trend, with applicants from nearly all ethnic categories rising. The information, which is continually updated, covers enrollment year 2024, with figures received through December 13 and enrollment year 2023, with data received through the same date in 2022.

Breaking Down the Numbers

At the time of reporting, the only ethnic group experiencing a slight decrease in applicants was Puerto Rican, dropping from 623 to 617 applicants. Susan Krinsky, executive vice president for operations and chief of staff at the LSAC, expressed satisfaction, noting that the feared discouragement has not materialized. This upward trajectory aligns with the trend observed over the past four years, with applicants of color increasing by about 1% annually.

Law School Applications: A Closer Look

The 2024 admissions cycle initially faced a slow start due to delayed application releases by some law schools. However, the numbers have caught up over the past month, showcasing a broader trend in the legal education landscape. The current LSAC data indicates that aspiring law students are applying to fewer schools.

Applications and Enrollment Statistics

The number of applicants to ABA-approved law schools for the 2024 enrollment year surpassed 27,000, marking a 3.7% increase compared to the previous year. However, the total number of applicationsâ€”exceeding 173,000â€”reflects a decrease of about 3.5%. Compared to 2021, the current cycle witnesses a 1.5% drop in applicants and an 8% decline in applications.

LSAT Scores and Demographic Insights

While overall LSAT scores are up by approximately 2.3% for 2024, there are notable shifts in score distribution. The percentages of those scoring under 140 and those over 165 have decreased. The data also highlights that around 6,600 applicants identified as first-generation college students in 2024, up from 6,500 in 2023 and 5,000 in 2020.

Geographic and State-specific Trends

Geographically, South Carolina experienced the highest increase in applicants, rising by about 30%, whereas North Dakota witnessed a 40% decrease. The Mountain West region boasted a 9% increase in applicants for 2024, while Midwest schools reported a 9% decline.

State-Level Variations

State-level variations are evident, with Alabama witnessing a 21% decrease in applications for 2024â€”the most significant decline percentage among states. Conversely, Oklahoma saw a 28% increaseâ€”the highest growth rate among states.

Anticipated Surges and Future Outlook

As the LSAC awaits the release of scores after the January test, Executive Vice President Susan Krinsky anticipates another application surge. Registrations for the January test have already increased by 13% compared to the previous year.

