Breaking News

Law School Applications Defy SCOTUS Decision: Surge in Diversity Despite Challenges
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College last June, which stirred concerns about its potential impact on minority student applications, recent data from the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) reveals a surprising and positive trend.

Increasing Diversity Across the Board

Contrary to apprehensions, the LSAC’s latest figures, released on Thursday, showcase a notable uptick in law school applications among students of color. Applicants from nearly all ethnic categories have experienced an increase, marking a shift that challenges the expectations set by the Supreme Court decision.

The LSAC updates its data daily, providing a comprehensive look at the evolving landscape of law school admissions. The data tracking enrollment year 2024 applications received through December 13 and enrollment year 2023 applications received through the same date in 2022 reveals a heartening surge.

  
What
Where


Encouraging Trends Amidst Concerns

At the time of reporting, the LSAC report only indicates a slight decrease in Puerto Rican applicants, dropping from 623 to 617. However, the overall positive trajectory aligns with a four-year trend where applicants of color have steadily increased by approximately 1% yearly. Susan Krinsky, the Executive Vice President for Operations and Chief of Staff at the LSAC, expresses optimism, stating, “We’re delighted that the feared discouragement seems not to have happened.”

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Slow Start, Strong Finish

Despite a slow start to the 2024 application cycle due to some law schools delaying the release of applications, recent weeks have seen the numbers catch up to previous years. The data suggests that more aspiring law students are applying to fewer schools.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Shifting Numbers and Landscape

For the 2024 enrollment year, applications to ABA-approved law schools have surpassed 27,000, reflecting a 3.7% increase compared to 2023. However, the total number of applications, exceeding 173,000, has seen a 3.5% decrease. Compared to 2021, this cycle witnessed a 1.5% dip in applicants and an 8% decline in applications.

Geographical Dynamics and LSAT Scores

Geographically, South Carolina stands out with a 30% increase in applicants, while North Dakota experiences a 40% decrease. The Mountain West region boasts a 9% surge in applicants, contrasting with the Midwest’s 9% decline. Notably, LSAT scores for 2024 have increased by approximately 2.3%, although the percentages of scores under 140 and over 165 have decreased.



Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Varied State Performances

Alabama witnesses the most significant decrease in applications at 21%, while Oklahoma leads with a 28% increaseâ€”the highest among states.

Anticipating Future Surges

As the LSAC report notes, only 43% of the final applicant count and 43% of the last application count from the previous year have been accounted for. Susan Krinsky foresees an additional surge in applications following the release of scores from the January test, citing a 13% increase in registrants compared to the previous year.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Young Californian Prodigy Shatters Bar Exam Records, Now a Practicing Attorney
Breaking News

Young Californian Prodigy Shatters Bar Exam Records, Now a Practicing Attorney
Associate Layoffs Hit K&L Gates Amidst BigLaw’s Compensation Buzz
Legal Layoff News

Associate Layoffs Hit K&L Gates Amidst BigLaw’s Compensation Buzz
Lawyer’s Website Content and Statements Deemed Non-Misleading by Kansas Supreme Court
Breaking News

Lawyer’s Website Content and Statements Deemed Non-Misleading by Kansas Supreme Court
Los Angeles Superior Court Tests AI Redaction Tool for Minors’ Court Records
Legal News

Los Angeles Superior Court Tests AI Redaction Tool for Minors’ Court Records
FedEx Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Violations of Anti-Racketeering Law
Legal News

FedEx Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Violations of Anti-Racketeering Law
Arizona Adopts Next Gen Bar Exam with a One-Year Delay
Law Students

Arizona Adopts Next Gen Bar Exam with a One-Year Delay
Choosing the Right Path: The Importance of Due Diligence in Lateral Moves
Legal Jobs

Choosing the Right Path: The Importance of Due Diligence in Lateral Moves
Former Apple Corporate Lawyer Sentenced to Probation for Insider Trading
Lawyers

Former Apple Corporate Lawyer Sentenced to Probation for Insider Trading
Trump Civil Fraud Trial: Allegations and Defense Arguments Unfold
Legal News

Trump Civil Fraud Trial: Allegations and Defense Arguments Unfold
Spencer Fane’s Strategic Expansion: Merging with Snow Christensen & Martineau to Establish Presence in Salt Lake City
Legal News

Spencer Fane’s Strategic Expansion: Merging with Snow Christensen & Martineau to Establish Presence in Salt Lake City

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top