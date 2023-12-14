Exploring Alternatives to the LSAT: A Shift in Law School Admissions

A growing trend among law schools is reshaping traditional admissions processes, focusing on increasing diversity and widening applicant pools. The American Bar Association (ABA) recently approved Georgetown University Law Center and Washburn University School of Law for programs that admit students without relying on the Law School Admission Test (LSAT). Additionally, the ABA has given the green light to 14 more law schools to admit students through the innovative JD-Next program, an eight-week series of online legal courses culminating in an exam.

The Shift

This shift in admissions strategies comes at a time of turmoil in college admissions and uncertainty surrounding the role of the LSAT. In 2022, the ABA eliminated its long-standing requirement for law schools to use the LSAT in entries. However, this initiative was temporarily halted in May as concerns arose about the potential admission of students unlikely to graduate and pass the bar exam.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision, which prohibits race-conscious admissions, has further prompted law schools to reconsider how to build diverse classes without considering race in their admissions processes.

What

Where

Search Jobs

LSAT Alternatives in Action

Georgetown University plans to admit up to 10 students into its part-time evening program without considering standardized test scores. Dean of Admissions Andy Cornblatt stated that the admissions office will rely on life and work experience to make decisions, particularly for non-traditional students with careers who may find the LSAT a significant hurdle.

Washburn University’s program is limited to its undergraduates with a minimum GPA. While applicants are required to take the LSAT, the scores will not be considered in the admissions process. This unique approach alleviates the pressure on applicants, allowing them to focus on performing their best on the exam.

Identifying Promising Candidates

Administrators supporting these LSAT alternatives emphasize their commitment to identifying promising law students who might face challenges with traditional testing methods. Critics argue that the LSAT is a barrier for aspiring minority lawyers due to score disparities. A 2019 study revealed an average score of 142 for Black LSAT takers compared to 153 for white and Asian test takers.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

The Law School Admission Council, responsible for the LSAT, maintains that their exam best predicts law school performance.

The Road Ahead

With the recent Supreme Court ruling allowing applicants to discuss their race in personal statements but prohibiting admissions decisions based on race, law schools face increased difficulty in achieving diverse classes. The evolving landscape of law school admissions reflects a broader conversation about inclusivity and fairness in the legal education system.

Among the 14 newly approved schools to adopt the JD-Next program are notable institutions such as Boston College Law School, Emory University School of Law, and George Washington University Law School, signaling a broader movement within legal education towards innovative and inclusive admissions practices.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More