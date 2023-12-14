Law Students

Exploring Alternatives to the LSAT: A Shift in Law School Admissions
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A growing trend among law schools is reshaping traditional admissions processes, focusing on increasing diversity and widening applicant pools. The American Bar Association (ABA) recently approved Georgetown University Law Center and Washburn University School of Law for programs that admit students without relying on the Law School Admission Test (LSAT). Additionally, the ABA has given the green light to 14 more law schools to admit students through the innovative JD-Next program, an eight-week series of online legal courses culminating in an exam.

The Shift

This shift in admissions strategies comes at a time of turmoil in college admissions and uncertainty surrounding the role of the LSAT. In 2022, the ABA eliminated its long-standing requirement for law schools to use the LSAT in entries. However, this initiative was temporarily halted in May as concerns arose about the potential admission of students unlikely to graduate and pass the bar exam.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision, which prohibits race-conscious admissions, has further prompted law schools to reconsider how to build diverse classes without considering race in their admissions processes.

  
What
Where


LSAT Alternatives in Action

Georgetown University plans to admit up to 10 students into its part-time evening program without considering standardized test scores. Dean of Admissions Andy Cornblatt stated that the admissions office will rely on life and work experience to make decisions, particularly for non-traditional students with careers who may find the LSAT a significant hurdle.

Washburn University’s program is limited to its undergraduates with a minimum GPA. While applicants are required to take the LSAT, the scores will not be considered in the admissions process. This unique approach alleviates the pressure on applicants, allowing them to focus on performing their best on the exam.

Identifying Promising Candidates

Administrators supporting these LSAT alternatives emphasize their commitment to identifying promising law students who might face challenges with traditional testing methods. Critics argue that the LSAT is a barrier for aspiring minority lawyers due to score disparities. A 2019 study revealed an average score of 142 for Black LSAT takers compared to 153 for white and Asian test takers.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The Law School Admission Council, responsible for the LSAT, maintains that their exam best predicts law school performance.

The Road Ahead

With the recent Supreme Court ruling allowing applicants to discuss their race in personal statements but prohibiting admissions decisions based on race, law schools face increased difficulty in achieving diverse classes. The evolving landscape of law school admissions reflects a broader conversation about inclusivity and fairness in the legal education system.



Among the 14 newly approved schools to adopt the JD-Next program are notable institutions such as Boston College Law School, Emory University School of Law, and George Washington University Law School, signaling a broader movement within legal education towards innovative and inclusive admissions practices.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Young Californian Prodigy Shatters Bar Exam Records, Now a Practicing Attorney
Breaking News

Young Californian Prodigy Shatters Bar Exam Records, Now a Practicing Attorney
Associate Layoffs Hit K&L Gates Amidst BigLaw’s Compensation Buzz
Legal Layoff News

Associate Layoffs Hit K&L Gates Amidst BigLaw’s Compensation Buzz
Lawyer’s Website Content and Statements Deemed Non-Misleading by Kansas Supreme Court
Breaking News

Lawyer’s Website Content and Statements Deemed Non-Misleading by Kansas Supreme Court
Los Angeles Superior Court Tests AI Redaction Tool for Minors’ Court Records
Legal News

Los Angeles Superior Court Tests AI Redaction Tool for Minors’ Court Records
FedEx Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Violations of Anti-Racketeering Law
Legal News

FedEx Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Violations of Anti-Racketeering Law
Arizona Adopts Next Gen Bar Exam with a One-Year Delay
Law Students

Arizona Adopts Next Gen Bar Exam with a One-Year Delay
Choosing the Right Path: The Importance of Due Diligence in Lateral Moves
Legal Jobs

Choosing the Right Path: The Importance of Due Diligence in Lateral Moves
Former Apple Corporate Lawyer Sentenced to Probation for Insider Trading
Lawyers

Former Apple Corporate Lawyer Sentenced to Probation for Insider Trading
Trump Civil Fraud Trial: Allegations and Defense Arguments Unfold
Legal News

Trump Civil Fraud Trial: Allegations and Defense Arguments Unfold
Spencer Fane’s Strategic Expansion: Merging with Snow Christensen & Martineau to Establish Presence in Salt Lake City
Legal News

Spencer Fane’s Strategic Expansion: Merging with Snow Christensen & Martineau to Establish Presence in Salt Lake City

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top