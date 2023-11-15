Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney Announces Merger with RatnerPrestia to Strengthen Intellectual Property Presence

In a strategic move to bolster its intellectual property (IP) capabilities, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, a prominent U.S. law and lobbying firm, has disclosed its decision to merge with RatnerPrestia, a specialized IP law firm. This collaboration, set to take effect on January 1, will witness the integration of 22 lawyers and two patent agents from RatnerPrestia, strategically positioned in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Wilmington.

Significant Leadership Shift

Jonathan Spadt, former CEO and president of RatnerPrestia, will assume a pivotal role as the co-chair of Buchanan’s IP section. This leadership transition signifies a noteworthy development, aligning with Buchanan’s objective to fortify its IP group by 65% and expand its influence in the mid-Atlantic region.

Evolving Landscape of Intellectual Property

Commenting on the evolving nature of IP practice, Spadt emphasized that IP work has transcended its traditional standalone role, becoming an integral aspect of a more expansive legal framework. The integration of IP with diverse areas such as trade, regulatory affairs, and antitrust reflects a broader trend in the legal landscape.

Motivations Behind the Merger

RatnerPrestia, founded in 1981, sought a merger with a larger firm capable of providing additional expertise across various legal domains. The discussions between the two firms commenced in March, culminating in a strategic alliance that not only combines two robust IP groups but also opens avenues for attracting new clients.

Industry Trends

The Buchanan-RatnerPrestia merger aligns with a broader trend in the legal industry, as indicated by data from legal consultancy Fairfax Associates. With 41 completed law firm mergers in the first three quarters of 2023, surpassing the 37 recorded in the same period of the previous year, the legal landscape is witnessing a notable increase in strategic consolidations.

Rimon’s Acquisition Adds to the Trend

In a related development, law firm Rimon has also joined the trend of strategic acquisitions, announcing its plans to acquire the small IP firm named Davidson Berquist Jackson and Gowdey.

In summary, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney’s merger with RatnerPrestia signifies a significant move in the legal industry, reflecting a broader shift in the importance of intellectual property within a more interconnected legal landscape. This strategic collaboration is poised to strengthen the IP capabilities of both firms and enhance their collective presence in the legal market.

