Sidley Austin Bolsters Private Equity Practice with Key Hires from Paul Weiss

In a strategic move aimed at expanding its private equity practice and strengthening client relationships, Sidley Austin, a prominent law firm, has welcomed four seasoned private equity lawyers from New York-based rivals Paul Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The additions of three partners and one counsel mark a significant development for Sidley Austin and underscore the firm’s commitment to growth.

New Partners and Counsel Enhance Sidley’s Presence

Jeffrey Kochian, Gerald Brant, and Brittany Harrison have joined Sidley’s New York office as partners, with Erika Cohen joining as counsel. Notably, this transition represents a promotion for Harrison and Cohen, who previously served as associates at Paul, Weiss.

Strengthening Ties with Paul Weiss

This quartet of legal professionals brings the tally of private equity lawyers recruited by Sidley Austin from Paul Weiss to an impressive 11 since the summer. This recruitment drive underscores Sidley Austin’s strategic approach to talent acquisition and its focus on strengthening its position in the private equity sector. The move follows the addition of two London-based lawyers from Paul, Weiss in August.

Acknowledgment from Paul Weiss

A spokesperson for Paul Weiss expressed gratitude for the contributions of the departing lawyers and wished them success in their new endeavors. This move comes after Paul Weiss announced recruiting 12 private equity partners from another U.S. rival, Kirkland & Ellis, in September.

Key Clients and Focus Areas

Apollo Global Management has been a consistent client for Jeffrey Kochian and Sidley Austin. Kochian was pivotal in representing Apollo Global Management in its notable transactions, including the $8.1 billion take-private purchase of Univar Solutions and the $1.96 billion buyout of Great Canadian Gaming.

“Weâ€™re leaning into expanding where we have existing clients and where people are known to us,” stated Yvette Ostolaza, Chair of Sidley Austin’s management committee, emphasizing the strategic focus on client relationships.

Impressive Legal Background

Before joining Paul Weiss in 2021, Kochian and Brant were partners at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld. Kochian, in particular, co-led the Akin team in the successful representation of Alden in its $630 million purchase of Tribune Publishing, which owns renowned publications such as the Chicago Tribune, the New York Daily News, and the Baltimore Sun.

Growth Strategy and High-End Talent

Brian Fahrney, the global co-leader of Sidley Austin’s M&A and private equity group, highlighted the significance of these high-profile hires, stating, “High-end PE lawyers are difficult to find. These guys are very high-end.” Fahrney further emphasized Sidley Austin’s commitment to growth, specifically in the key financial hubs of New York and London.

In summary, Sidley Austin’s strategic recruitment of top-tier legal talent from Paul Weiss underscores its commitment to expanding its private equity practice and solidifying relationships with key clients, positioning itself as a major player in the competitive legal landscape.

