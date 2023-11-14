Bank Regulatory Lawyer Jarryd Anderson Joins Paul Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

Bank regulatory lawyer Jarryd Anderson has recently moved significantly in his legal career, transitioning from O’Melveny & Myers to the esteemed law firm Paul Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The announcement was made by Paul Weiss on Monday, highlighting Anderson’s extensive experience in the financial sector.

New Role and Responsibilities at Paul, Weiss

At Paul Weiss, Anderson takes on the role of a partner in the firm’s corporate department and assumes the position of co-chair of its financial services group. His dual location in Washington, D.C., and New York emphasizes the strategic importance of his expertise in these key financial hubs.

Diverse Professional Background

With a rich professional history, Anderson brings a wealth of experience to his new position. His previous roles include senior in-house positions at Wells Fargo and TD Bank. Additionally, he served as a policy advisor for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, contributing to implementing elements of the Dodd-Frank Act.

Impressive Clientele and Track Record

Anderson’s client portfolio is noteworthy, encompassing domestic and non-U.S. banks, financial institutions, asset managers, and fintech companies. Notable clients listed on his Paul Weiss online biography include Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Google.

Key Achievements at O’Melveny

During his one-year tenure at O’Melveny, Anderson played a crucial role as lead outside counsel to the independent directors of First Republic Bank. This assignment gained prominence as JPMorgan Chase acquired most First Republic assets following regulatory intervention. His experience during this period involved advising both banks and non-bank financial institutions through the challenges of the banking stress in the spring.

Navigating a Complex Regulatory Landscape

Anderson’s insights reflect the complexities of the current regulatory environment, shaped by bank failures and subsequent regulatory responses. He notes that the period of banking stress triggered proposed rulemaking, guidance, and policy positions from regulators, creating a challenging landscape for financial institutions.

O’Melveny Wishes Anderson Well

Acknowledging Anderson’s departure, an O’Melveny spokesperson conveyed the firm’s best wishes for his future endeavors.

Jarryd Anderson’s move to Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison marks a significant development in the legal landscape, particularly within the financial services sector. His dual role as a partner and co-chair positions him to continue making valuable contributions to the firm and its clients in navigating the intricate regulatory framework governing the financial industry.

