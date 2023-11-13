Lawyers

Former Baltimore Stateâ€™s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Convicted of Perjury in Retirement Fund Scandal
In a landmark decision on Thursday, federal jurors in Greenbelt, Maryland, delivered a guilty verdict on two counts of perjury against Marilyn Mosby, the former Baltimore State’s Attorney. The charges stemmed from allegations that Mosby lied about facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic to make early withdrawals totaling $90,000 from her city retirement fund. The funds were purportedly used to acquire two vacation properties in Florida.

Prosecution’s Allegations

According to a Department of Justice press release, prosecutors argued that Mosby withdrew the money despite earning her full salary of nearly $250,000. The prosecution contended that Mosby used the funds to purchase the Florida properties, and major publications such as Law360, the New York Times, the Baltimore Banner, and the Washington Post covered the trial extensively.

Defense’s Claims

Mosby’s defense team countered these allegations, asserting that she genuinely experienced financial hardship. They argued that her business, Mahogany Elite Enterprises, dedicated to organizing retreats for successful Black women, suffered severe losses during the pandemic. However, prosecutors countered that Mahogany Elite Enterprises had no revenue or clients and showed no signs of operating as a legitimate business.

  
What
Where


Marilyn Mosby’s Profile

Marilyn Mosby, a 43-year-old Democrat, made history as the youngest top prosecutor of any major city 2015. She gained national recognition for prosecuting police officers involved in the arrest of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old who died from a spinal injury while in police custody. None of the officers faced conviction.

Despite her previous successes, Mosby faced setbacks in the 2022 Democratic primary when seeking a third term.

Additional Charges and Controversies

This perjury conviction is not the end of Mosby’s legal troubles. She still faces separate federal charges related to false mortgage applications for acquiring the two Florida homes. These charges add another layer to an already controversial case.

Claims of Political Motivations

Mosby, indicted in January 2022, contends that the prosecution is politically and racially motivated. Her lawyers argue that she is the only individual in the country facing criminal charges for accessing retirement funds during the pandemic.

Future Legal Battles

The legal saga continues as Mosby confronts charges related to false mortgage applications, adding complexity to an already high-profile case. Her legal team must now navigate a challenging path in defending against multiple allegations.



As the legal proceedings unfold, Marilyn Mosby’s case raises questions about the intersection of politics, race, and the use of pandemic relief funds. The verdict has significant implications for a former prosecutor once celebrated for pursuing justice in high-profile cases.

