Federal Authorities Probe Mysterious Letters Sent to Election Offices in Five States

Unveiling a Disturbing Pattern

Federal authorities are investigating suspicious letters sent to election offices across five states â€“ Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, and Georgia. The FBI has revealed that preliminary tests in at least four instances indicated the presence of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid. The unsettling discovery was outlined in a bulletin disseminated to state and local law enforcement agencies and obtained by ABC News.

Disturbing Contents and Intentions

The letters, one of which was obtained by ABC News, carried a chilling message: “End elections now.” The sender asserted control, stating, “We are in charge now, and there is no more need for them.” This disturbing content has raised concerns about potential threats to the democratic process.

Washington State on High Alert

In Washington, Secretary of State Steve Hobbs reported that envelopes containing “unknown powdery substances” were found by election workers in several counties. The discovery prompted evacuations of affected offices. Preliminary tests on one envelope revealed the presence of fentanyl, leading to heightened security measures.

Mixed Substances in Washington State

While one letter in Washington tested positive for fentanyl, another contained a substance identified as baking soda, according to Officer Shelbie Boyd of the Tacoma Police Department. Further lab testing will be conducted to ascertain the substances’ nature accurately.

Ominous Messages in Pierce County

Chris Loftis, the director of communications for Washington State Patrol, reported that a state bomb squad responding to an election office in Pierce County discovered a message intending to “stop the election.” This underscores the seriousness of the threats being made against the electoral process.

Georgia’s Brush with Suspicion

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed that election workers in Fulton County received a suspicious letter. Fortunately, the letter was intercepted before reaching the election office, and Raffensperger emphasized that no other counties in the state appear to have been targeted. The motive behind the incident remains unknown.

Disruptions in Oregon and California

In Lane County, Oregon, officials temporarily closed an election office after receiving a suspicious piece of mail. Although the incident did not impact election deadlines, the closure delayed ballot counting. Similarly, officials in California confirmed that the Postal Service intercepted two suspicious envelopes headed to local election facilities. The contents of these envelopes are yet to be determined.

Texas Joins the Investigation

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the FBI are investigating a letter containing an unknown substance sent to the Attorney General of Texas’ office. Initial tests came back negative, but authorities are actively probing any potential connections to the incidents in other states.

Escalating Threats to Election Workers

Threats to election workers have become increasingly common in recent years, leading to a concerning departure from their ranks. The Department of Justice (DOJ) is aware of the situation, with the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service actively investigating the matter.

Ongoing Collaborative Investigations

FBI offices in Atlanta and Spokane confirmed collaboration with local law enforcement to investigate the incidents. The FBI emphasizes that the safety of the public is their top priority. As investigations continue, they urge caution in handling mail from unrecognized senders and encourage reporting anything suspicious to law enforcement.

In conclusion, the unsettling events unfolding in multiple states underscore the importance of safeguarding the electoral process and the need for heightened security measures to protect election offices and their personnel. The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are actively working to address these threats and ensure the safety of the democratic process.

