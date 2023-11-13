Legal News

Ford Workers Divided Over Labor Agreement Ratification
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Production Workers Reject, Skilled Trades Workers Approve Tentative Deal

In a recent development at Ford’s Louisville assembly and Kentucky truck plants, production workers have voted against the tentative labor agreement. In contrast, skilled trades workers have shown their approval, as reported by the United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 862 on Monday.

Divergent Votes Highlight Discord

The contract’s ratification faced resistance from 55% of the production workers, indicating a notable divergence in opinions. In contrast, 69% of skilled trades workers, encompassing maintenance and construction employees, backed the proposed agreement. These contrasting results were disclosed in a Facebook post by the UAW Local 862.

Lack of Full Disclosure Raises Questions

While specific figures regarding the overall percentage of votes in favor or the total number of votes cast were not disclosed by the union, the divided stance among the workers raises questions about the future approval of the deal. The UAW and Ford have remained silent in response to requests for comment from Reuters.

  
What
Where


Knowledge is power, and knowing your earning potential is no exception. Check out LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys to gain valuable insights.

Implications for Ford’s Financial Outlook

The rejection by production workers signals potential challenges for the approval of the deal, which, if accepted, is set to impose significant cost increases on Ford. Last month, the automaker withdrew its full-year forecast, citing uncertainty tied to the pending ratification of the agreement with the UAW.

Industry-Wide Impact

Union workers, engaged in a historic coordinated strike against Detroit’s Big Three automakers, are voting on contracts from Stellantis (Chrysler-owner), GM, and Ford. The recent voting pattern at Ford indicates that, of the total votes across the company’s various facilities, 70.7% of workers have expressed approval for the deal, according to a UAW vote tracker. However, some major plants, including the Dearborn Truck plant in Michigan, are yet to cast their votes.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




General Motors Faces Similar Opposition

This development follows a similar trend at General Motors, where union members at the Flint assembly plant in Michigan narrowly voted against the proposed contract with the U.S. automaker last Friday.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.



In summary, the divided sentiment among Ford workers underscores the complexity and uncertainty surrounding the approval of the labor agreement, with potential ramifications for the financial landscape of the automaker and the industry at large.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz Appoints New Co-Chairs, Ending 15-Year Leadership Reign
Legal News

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz Appoints New Co-Chairs, Ending 15-Year Leadership Reign
Milbank Law Firm Boosts Attorney Salaries and Year-End Bonuses
Lawyers

Milbank Law Firm Boosts Attorney Salaries and Year-End Bonuses
Cravath, Swaine & Moore, non-equity partner, legal industry, talent reward, evolving dynamics
Legal News

Cravath, Swaine & Moore, non-equity partner, legal industry, talent reward, evolving dynamics
JetBlue CEO Defends $3.8 Billion Spirit Airlines Acquisition
Legal News

JetBlue CEO Defends $3.8 Billion Spirit Airlines Acquisition
Louisiana State Police Launches Sweeping Investigation into Insurance Fraud Allegations Involving Texas Law Firm and Alabama Construction Contractor
Legal News

Louisiana State Police Launches Sweeping Investigation into Insurance Fraud Allegations Involving Texas Law Firm and Alabama Construction Contractor
Lawsuit Claims Former Law Firm’s Errors Cost U.S. Energy Companies Millions in Failed Oil & Gas Wells Purchase
Legal News

Lawsuit Claims Former Law Firm’s Errors Cost U.S. Energy Companies Millions in Failed Oil & Gas Wells Purchase
WeWork’s Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing Signals Dramatic Corporate Turnaround
Breaking News

WeWork’s Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing Signals Dramatic Corporate Turnaround
Big Law Embracing Generative AI: Firms Seek Top Talent to Harness the Power of AI
Legal Technology News

Big Law Embracing Generative AI: Firms Seek Top Talent to Harness the Power of AI
Ernst & Young LLP Contemplates Governance Overhaul to Empower Partners and Principals
Legal Ethics

Ernst & Young LLP Contemplates Governance Overhaul to Empower Partners and Principals
Florida Senate Bill Raises Concerns Over Higher Education Funding and Curriculum
Law Students

Florida Senate Bill Raises Concerns Over Higher Education Funding and Curriculum

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top