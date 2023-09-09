Federal Guilty Plea in Multi-State Conspiracy to Traffic Stolen Human Remains

Jeremy Pauley, a 41-year-old resident of Thompson, Pennsylvania, has pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann to conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen property, as announced by the United States Attorneyâ€™s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. This development is part of an ongoing investigation into a nationwide network involved in purchasing and selling human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary.

Jeremy Pauley’s Admission

Pauley admitted his involvement in the illicit trade of stolen human remains, acknowledging that he knowingly purchased such remains from multiple individuals who acquired them through theft. Moreover, he confessed to reselling these stolen remains to others, at least one of whom was aware of their illicit origin.

Co-conspirators and Their Activities

Several other individuals were previously indicted on charges related to this conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen property:

Cedric Lodge, aged 55, who managed the morgue for the Anatomical Gifts Program at Harvard Medical School, was implicated in stealing organs and body parts from corpses donated for medical research and education. He then transported these stolen remains from Boston to his residence in Goffstown, New Hampshire, along with his wife, Denise Lodge, who was also involved in the sale of the stolen remains. These illicit transactions often occur through cellular phone communication and social media websites. Katrina Maclean and Joshua Taylor, among others, were recipients of the stolen remains and allegedly sold them for profit, including to Jeremy Pauley in the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Candace Chapman Scott, an employee at a Little Rock, Arkansas, mortuary and crematorium, was indicted for stealing cadaver parts she was supposed to cremate. She also stole the corpses of two stillborn babies intended for cremation and sale as cremains to their families. Scott’s stolen remains found their way to Pauley in Pennsylvania. Matthew Lampi was another individual involved in the trade of stolen human remains, engaging in transactions with Pauley and exchanging over $100,000 in online payments.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Those charged in connection with this investigation are currently awaiting trial:

Cedric Lodge, Goffstown, New Hampshire (age 55)

Katrina Maclean, Salem, Massachusetts (age 44)

Joshua Taylor, West Lawn, Pennsylvania (age 46)

Denise Lodge, Goffstown, New Hampshire (age 63)

Mathew Lampi, East Bethel, Minnesota (age 52)

Candace Chapman-Scott has also been indicted in federal court in the District of Arkansas for her involvement in the conspiracy and defrauding her employer.

Legal Consequences

The maximum penalty under federal law for the offenses in question is 15 years of imprisonment, supervised release, and fines. Sentencing will be determined by the presiding judge, considering federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

