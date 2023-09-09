Legal News

Federal Guilty Plea in Multi-State Conspiracy to Traffic Stolen Human Remains
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Jeremy Pauley, a 41-year-old resident of Thompson, Pennsylvania, has pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann to conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen property, as announced by the United States Attorneyâ€™s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. This development is part of an ongoing investigation into a nationwide network involved in purchasing and selling human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary.

Jeremy Pauley’s Admission

Pauley admitted his involvement in the illicit trade of stolen human remains, acknowledging that he knowingly purchased such remains from multiple individuals who acquired them through theft. Moreover, he confessed to reselling these stolen remains to others, at least one of whom was aware of their illicit origin.

Get ahead of the competition by submitting your resume to LawCrossing â€“ donâ€™t wait any longer!

  
What
Where


Co-conspirators and Their Activities

Several other individuals were previously indicted on charges related to this conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen property:

  1. Cedric Lodge, aged 55, who managed the morgue for the Anatomical Gifts Program at Harvard Medical School, was implicated in stealing organs and body parts from corpses donated for medical research and education. He then transported these stolen remains from Boston to his residence in Goffstown, New Hampshire, along with his wife, Denise Lodge, who was also involved in the sale of the stolen remains. These illicit transactions often occur through cellular phone communication and social media websites.
  2. Katrina Maclean and Joshua Taylor, among others, were recipients of the stolen remains and allegedly sold them for profit, including to Jeremy Pauley in the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
  3. Candace Chapman Scott, an employee at a Little Rock, Arkansas, mortuary and crematorium, was indicted for stealing cadaver parts she was supposed to cremate. She also stole the corpses of two stillborn babies intended for cremation and sale as cremains to their families. Scott’s stolen remains found their way to Pauley in Pennsylvania.
  4. Matthew Lampi was another individual involved in the trade of stolen human remains, engaging in transactions with Pauley and exchanging over $100,000 in online payments.

Busy schedule? No problem. Subscribe to JDJournal for bite-sized legal news updates that fit your on-the-go lifestyle.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Those charged in connection with this investigation are currently awaiting trial:

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




  • Cedric Lodge, Goffstown, New Hampshire (age 55)
  • Katrina Maclean, Salem, Massachusetts (age 44)
  • Joshua Taylor, West Lawn, Pennsylvania (age 46)
  • Denise Lodge, Goffstown, New Hampshire (age 63)
  • Mathew Lampi, East Bethel, Minnesota (age 52)

Candace Chapman-Scott has also been indicted in federal court in the District of Arkansas for her involvement in the conspiracy and defrauding her employer.

Legal Consequences

The maximum penalty under federal law for the offenses in question is 15 years of imprisonment, supervised release, and fines. Sentencing will be determined by the presiding judge, considering federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.



Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Receptionist

USA-CA-Los Angeles

The Receptionist (Bilingual – English & Spanish) is responsible for overall front of...

Apply now

Personal Injury Paralegal

USA-CA-Los Angeles

The Paralegal/Litigation Secretary professional will work directly and support the Persona...

Apply now

Pre-Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

The Attorney will work directly with our Personal Injury department, as well as Workers...

Apply now

Aspen/Basalt Litigation Attorney

USA-CO-Aspen

The Ferguson Schindler Law Firm, P.C. – an established and growing Aspen-based law firm servin...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Mid-level Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a mid-level litigation associa...

Apply Now

Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Torrance

Torrance office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation associate...

Apply Now

Junior Private Wealth Services Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a junior private wealth se...

Apply Now

Most Popular

President Biden’s Overtime Pay Rule Sparks Controversy and Legal Challenges
Legal News

President Biden’s Overtime Pay Rule Sparks Controversy and Legal Challenges
New Illinois Law Mandates Salary Disclosure in Job Postings
Legal News

New Illinois Law Mandates Salary Disclosure in Job Postings
AI Boosts Performance for Low-Achieving Law Students, But Hinders Top Performers, Study Reveals
Legal Technology News

AI Boosts Performance for Low-Achieving Law Students, But Hinders Top Performers, Study Reveals
Florida Hedge Funds Seek Intervention in Louisiana Law Firm Disciplinary Case Over Hurricane Lawsuits
Breaking News

Florida Hedge Funds Seek Intervention in Louisiana Law Firm Disciplinary Case Over Hurricane Lawsuits
Donald Trump Requests Trial Delay in Civil Fraud Lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James
Breaking News

Donald Trump Requests Trial Delay in Civil Fraud Lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James
Oregon Pioneers Innovative Attorney Licensing Pathway Without Bar Exam Requirement
Law Students

Oregon Pioneers Innovative Attorney Licensing Pathway Without Bar Exam Requirement
Federal Circuit Judges Respond to 96-Year-Old Colleague’s Lawsuit Over Probe
Legal Ethics

Federal Circuit Judges Respond to 96-Year-Old Colleague’s Lawsuit Over Probe
Clarence Thomas Seeks Legal Counsel to Challenge the Politics of Controversy
Legal News

Clarence Thomas Seeks Legal Counsel to Challenge the Politics of Controversy
North Carolina Attorney Faces Disciplinary Hearing Over Use of Fake Client Strategy
Lawyers

North Carolina Attorney Faces Disciplinary Hearing Over Use of Fake Client Strategy
Delaware Supreme Court Upholds High Bail for Noncapital Defendants
Legal News

Delaware Supreme Court Upholds High Bail for Noncapital Defendants

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top