Legal News

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz Appoints New Co-Chairs, Ending 15-Year Leadership Reign
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

New York, NY – In a significant shift at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, one of the most profitable law firms in the United States, two new co-chairs have been appointed, marking the end of more than 15 years of Edward Herlihy and Daniel Neff’s leadership at the firm.

The New Leadership Team

Wachtell, in a Tuesday statement, announced the appointment of corporate partner Andrew Nussbaum and litigation partner William Savitt as co-chairs of its executive committee. Notably, Edward Herlihy and Daniel Neff will continue their involvement as committee members.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Notable Achievements

Wachtell played a crucial role in the legal world when it contributed to AT&T’s $43 billion deal last year to spin off its WarnerMedia unit and merge it with the reality TV company Discovery. Andrew Nussbaum co-led the firm’s team, advising an independent transaction committee from Discovery’s board of directors, exemplifying the firm’s deep expertise in complex transactions.

William Savitt, who co-leads Wachtell’s litigation department, made headlines when Twitter hired him after Elon Musk’s decision not to purchase the social media platform known as X for $44 billion in 2022. This transaction stirred controversy, leading to Musk’s subsequent lawsuit against Wachtell to recover $90 million in fees paid to the firm as the deal concluded. Wachtell has staunchly defended its work in this high-stakes litigation.

Make informed decisions in real time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Sustaining Excellence

During their tenure as co-chairs, Herlihy and Neff successfully steered Wachtell through a fiercely competitive landscape among U.S. law firms. Rivals like Kirkland & Ellis expanded their presence in high-profile M&A and corporate litigation work. Despite these challenges, Herlihy and Neff upheld the firm’s remarkable profitability and elite reputation.

Wachtell reported an average of approximately $7.29 million in profits per equity partner in 2022, according to data from The American Lawyer. This placed Wachtell just behind Kirkland, which reported $7.52 million per equity partner. The consistent excellence exhibited by Wachtell solidified its position among the top law firms in the country.



In this changing guard at Wachtell, Nussbaum, and Savitt are expected to continue the firm’s legacy of excellence and navigate the evolving legal landscape, securing their place at the forefront of the legal profession.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

President Biden Nominates Five District Court Judges in Florida and South Carolina, Showcases Bipartisanship
Legal News

President Biden Nominates Five District Court Judges in Florida and South Carolina, Showcases Bipartisanship
Silicon Valley Law Firm Cooley Expands into Miami
Legal News

Silicon Valley Law Firm Cooley Expands into Miami
Brazilian Attorney Admits Guilt in U.S. Insider Trading Case
Lawyers

Brazilian Attorney Admits Guilt in U.S. Insider Trading Case
Esteemed Tech M&A Leader Aly Simons Joins Debevoise & Plimpton LLP in San Francisco
Lawyers

Esteemed Tech M&A Leader Aly Simons Joins Debevoise & Plimpton LLP in San Francisco
Baker McKenzie Reports Stable Revenues and Profits Amidst Industry Challenges
Legal News

Baker McKenzie Reports Stable Revenues and Profits Amidst Industry Challenges
Maschoff Brennan and Mauriel Kapouytian Woods Join Forces to Elevate IP and Litigation Services Nationwide
Lawyers

Maschoff Brennan and Mauriel Kapouytian Woods Join Forces to Elevate IP and Litigation Services Nationwide
Major Overhaul of US Sentencing Guidelines Takes Effect
Legal News

Major Overhaul of US Sentencing Guidelines Takes Effect
End of an Era: Stroock & Stroock & Lavan Dissolves After 150 Years
Breaking News

End of an Era: Stroock & Stroock & Lavan Dissolves After 150 Years
Tesla Triumphs in U.S. Trial Over Autopilot-Related Death
Legal News

Tesla Triumphs in U.S. Trial Over Autopilot-Related Death
States Begin Transition to Next Generation Bar Exam: A Step Towards Modern Legal Assessment
Law Students

States Begin Transition to Next Generation Bar Exam: A Step Towards Modern Legal Assessment

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top