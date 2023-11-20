Lawyers

David Boies, Renowned Attorney and Co-founder of Boies Schiller Flexner, to Step Down as Chairman
Legal Luminary’s Departure Marks a Transition for Prominent Law Firm

David Boies, a legal heavyweight known for his involvement in high-profile cases, including those against Microsoft, the 2000 U.S. presidential election, and the advocacy for same-sex marriage, is set to step down as the chairman of Boies Schiller Flexner, the law firm he co-founded. Boies’ influential career has spanned decades, making him a key figure in American legal history.

Transitioning Leadership and Firm Dynamics

Boies Schiller Flexner has experienced internal challenges in recent years, partly due to Boies’ representation of controversial figures such as disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The firm spokesperson confirmed that Boies’ tenure as chairman concludes in December 2024. A successor will be chosen next month to lead the firm into its next chapter.

Despite stepping down as chairman, the 82-year-old Boies will remain an active partner within the firm, signaling that his departure is not a retirement from legal practice. Unfortunately, Boies was unavailable for immediate comment on this significant development.

Firm Restructuring and Challenges

Boies Schiller Flexner has faced significant upheaval, losing nearly half its lawyers over the past three years. The current roster stands at 180 lawyers spread across 13 offices. In response to these challenges, the firm has undergone leadership changes, appointing multiple co-managing partners to navigate the firm’s future sans its founder.

Nicholas Gravante, one of the co-managing partners, departed for a competing law firm, Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, in 2020. Another briefly holding the role, Natasha Harrison, departed the previous year to establish her firm. The current management structure consists of a trio of managing partnersâ€”Matthew Schwartz, Sigrid McCawley, and Alan Vickeryâ€”who expressed gratitude for Boies’ leadership in a statement released on Friday.

Boies’ Legal Legacy

David Boies’ impact on the legal landscape is notable. In 1997, the same year he co-founded Boies Schiller Flexner, he played a pivotal role in the U.S. government’s landmark antitrust case against Microsoft (MSFT.O), establishing the firm as a litigation powerhouse. Boies also represented Democrat Al Gore in the U.S. Supreme Court battle against George W. Bush over the 2000 election, although the case ultimately did not sway Gore’s favor. Additionally, Boies contributed to the overturning of California’s ban on gay marriage.

However, in recent years, Boies has faced criticism for representing controversial clients, including Harvey Weinstein and biotechnology company Theranos, where he served on the board. The firm’s association with such figures has contributed to its challenges in retaining legal talent.

As Boies Schiller Flexner transitions into a new era, the legal community awaits the announcement of its next chairman. It reflects on the enduring legacy of David Boies in shaping American jurisprudence.

